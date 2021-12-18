DC Comics had a pretty good year for their cinematic extended universe with Zack Snyder’s Justice League finally seeing the light of day and James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad coming out. HBO Max looks to continue the franchise's hot streak with the highly anticipated release of their new spinoff series Peacemaker. As a part of the marketing campaign the streaming service and Peacemaker himself have released new character posters on their various social media accounts across the world which show off the colorful cast of misfits less then one month away from the series’ premiere.

This hero is a very humble man and the 7 twitter accounts involved in the poster drops were HBO Max, Peacemaker, HBO Asia, HBO Max Nordic, HBO Max España, HBO Max Latinoamérica., and HBO Max Brasil. Each account got a poster with John Cena’s Peacemaker, Freddie Stroma’s Vigilante, Steve Agee’s John Economos, Jennifer Holland’s Emilia Harcourt, Danielle Brooks’ Leota Adebayo, Chukwudi Iwuji’s Clemson Murn, and Eagly are all represented here.

All the posters are garnished with a rustic looking American flag in the background with a few bullet holes for good measure, similar to the main series group poster. Even though most of the new posters are of the characters trying to strike a serious pose, the highlights include Vigilante, who is described as the “second most attractive superhero in the series”, humorously caressing a pink lawn flamingo and Eagly spreading his wings. Because, just when we think superhero properties have run out of cute animals for us to fall in love with, Gunn throws an adorably absurd bald eagle sidekick in our face.

Image via HBO Max

RELATED: New 'Peacemaker' Trailer Shows There’s Nothing Like a Bloodbath to Start the DayThe posters are another tease of what’s to come from old returning and new characters. It will be interesting to see how Economos and Harcourt, who worked under Amanda Waller in The Suicide Squad before being reassigned to this new team, work with Peacemaker after he ruthlessly killed Rick Flag. The trailer hints at Peacemaker having some regrets about his past and seeing him interacting with the likes of Vigilante, who appears to idolize him like a mentor, is going to be entertaining to watch play out. Like The Suicide Squad, this show looks to be a hilariously action packed rated R affair, but also a character study where our new zany task force looks deep within themselves.

These posters showcase many tonally different archetypes. From the over-serious to the extremely goofy to everything in between, we will witness this chaos unfold when Peacemaker tries his best to become a worldwide phenomenon when he exclusively premieres on HBO Max on January 13, 2022. You can check out the new charter posters below and for all the latest news on Peacemaker, stick with Collider.

