In the newest clip from the DC series Peacemaker, which will be airing its first three episodes on January 13, John Cena's titular anti-hero has a good ugly cry and laments certain attitudes he has had in the past. In the short clip, Christopher Smith (Cena), like a broken-hearted teenager, puts on a record playing "Don’t Treat Me Bad" by '90s band Firehouse, before throwing himself onto the bed and breaking down in tears. The moment is nothing short of hilarious, as seeing a usually badass grown man sobbing loudly and even hitting himself comically is unusual and unexpected.

In the scene, Peacemaker has thoughts, which he speaks aloud, that any regular adolescent would have: “Everyone f***ing hates you!”. He even seemingly laments the fact that his behavior drives people away. This whole train of thought leads him to recall the events of James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, when, towards the end of the movie, he killed U.S. army colonel Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman). Peacemaker even admits that Flag was right for mocking his alias with his dying breath. In the end, this meltdown is abruptly interrupted by Vigilante (Freddie Stroma), who pops in through the window and startles Christopher out of his introspective cry. If anything, this scene perfectly shows that there is more to Peacemaker’s character, conscience and moral fiber than The Suicide Squad was able to explore.

Gunn’s new series, written by him, will be expanding on the story of Peacemaker, both the past as well as what happened to him after the events of Project Starfish. In addition to Stroma and Cena, the show stars Steve Age, Jennifer Holland, Danielle Brooks, Robert Patrick, Chukwudi Iwuji, Rizwan Manji, Lochlyn Munro and Nhut Li. It was executive produced by Cena, Gunn, Matt Miller, and Peter Safran. In association with Warner Bros Television, Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company are producing.

Peacemaker will be arriving on HBO Max on Thursday, January 14 at 3:01 a.m. ET. The first season will be comprised of eight episodes, five of which were directed by Gunn, and new episodes will be dropping weekly every Thursday until February 17. Check out the all-new clip below:

