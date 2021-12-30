A new sneak peek clip for the upcoming The Suicide Squad’s spin-off series Peacemaker has recently been released and it reveals some of the members of the new crew John Cena’s character will be working with as well as the mission he will have to take on.

The last we saw of the anti-hero was in the after-credits scene of The Suicide Squad wherein he is shown to have survived Idris Alba’s Bloodsport shot to the throat. Director James Gunn previously confirmed that the new DC series will be a follow-up to the events of the film.

It becomes apparent in the clip that, just like in Gunn’s 2021 hit film, Christopher Smith, better known as Peacemaker, must go on a mission, this time titled Project Butterfly instead of Project Starfish, that he doesn’t even have the option to refuse lest he gets his brain blown to bits with the bomb he has had inside his skull since the beginning of The Suicide Squad movie. He is also no longer working for Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), instead, he is now going to join a new team at A.R.G.U.S (Advanced Research Group Uniting Super-Humans) and his mission is to eliminate targets that in the clip are revealed to be called ‘butterflies’. In addition, the clip introduces Peacemaker to his teammates Clemson Murn (Chukwudi Iwuji), John Economos (Steve Agee), Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland), and Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks).

In this new series, we will be seeing Peacemaker, a man who uses often extreme violence in order to achieve the peace he loves with his whole heart, using his particular set of seasoned skills to protect his country. Other additions to the cast include Robert Patrick, Chris Conrad, Lochlyn Munro, and Sophie Song.

There are only a few weeks to go to the premiere of the highly-anticipated DC series. Peacemaker will become available for streaming on HBO Max on January 13, 2022. Watch the new clip below:

