From acclaimed filmmaker James Gunn, HBO Max's Peacemaker picks up where last year's The Suicide Squad left off, focusing on the fan-favorite wannabe superhero played by John Cena. The 8-part series debuted its first three episodes this week to critical acclaim, gleefully embracing a raunchy mature tone. Moreover, there are plenty of comic references for hardcore DC fans to latch on to. Especially when it comes to Peacemaker's father, Auggie Smith (Robert Patrick). It's revealed that the character is not only vehemently racist but a deep-cut supervillain from the comics that will have major implications for the rest of the series.

First introduced in the premiere episode, Auggie Smith is a primary role model figure in Christopher Smith aka Peacemaker's life, despite his clear distaste for his own son. When Christopher Smith is able to leave the hospital undetected, his first decision is to catch up with his father after being in jail for four years. It's immediately clear that not only does Auggie despite his own son, but he is a purely hateful person that spews bigoted nonsense. When he's wrongly accused of the crimes that Peacemaker committed, he's put in prison where it's revealed to the audience that he used to go by the name "White Dragon". The revelation shakes up the context of his role within the series and further implies that the show will delve into obscure parts of the comic canon.

Created by John Ostrander and Luke McDonnell, the White Dragon first appeared in Suicide Squad #4 as a deadly foe to the Suicide Squad team. Unlike the television series, William Heller was the original Dragon instead of Auggie. With connections to the Ku Klux Klan, Heller was a Neo-Nazi that donned a powerful suit of armor to impose his white supremacy. With the ability to fly around and shoot powerful blasts, he was a physical threat to even the worst of the worst. A few names picked up the mantle after Heller, but none had a direct connection to Peacemaker.

However, Christopher Smith's father from the source material was Wolfgang Schmidt, a literal Nazi commander who killed himself after his involvement in the war came to light. The event traumatized young Chris, serving as the primary reason for his need to seek justice in his red and blue outfit. By merging both obscure storylines, there is a unique opportunity to create an even more relevant canon for the merciless hero.

Image via HBO Max

The father-son relationship is vital to understand what made Christopher the cold-blooded killer of men, women, and children. Having his father be a violent white supremacist explains a lot about his son's incredibly flawed ideology, and gives the series a physical threat for Peacemaker to fight against. With Auggie creating the suit and helmets for this son, it seems inevitable he dons his own super-powered outfit at some point this season. Furthermore, it seems that the followers of the White Dragon are alive and well, ready to back their racist leader even in his old age.

As Peacemaker continues to defy the genre by delivering an exceedingly raunchy superhero tale, the ambitious storytelling will surely capitalize on the potential social commentary the White Dragon can deliver. Gunn is not one to let such opportunities go underutilized, so expect Auggie Smith and his bigotry to serve as an important piece to the overarching narrative in this first season.

