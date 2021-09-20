The first footage from the upcoming Peacemaker series has been revealed in a new HBO Max sizzle reel teasing future projects. Created by James Gunn, Peacemaker is a spin-off to his recently released superhero film The Suicide Squad. The show stars John Cena as the superhero/supervillain Peacemaker, who was once described by Gunn as “the world’s biggest douchebag.”

The brief footage shows Peacemaker walking into a diner, where Jennifer Holland’s character, Emilia Harcourt, asks him, “Why are you in your costume?” He replies with a hint of impatience, “This is a uniform,” and we then see quick glimpses of action, which includes Peacemaker shooting bullets through a target, creating the peace sign. Peacemaker being perpetually dressed in his "uniform" is a running gag that Cena has been playing ever since the publicity tour for The Suicide Squad began; the actor would show up in costume (and in character) on late-night shows and red carpet events.

The sizzle reel also teased upcoming seasons of Succession, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Sex and the City, Gossip Girl, and Euphoria; and films such as King Richard, Dune, and The Matrix Resurrections.

The Suicide Squad’s lackluster box office performance came as a surprise to many. Despite strong reviews, the film couldn’t recoup its reported $185 million budget theatrically. It currently sits at $165 million worldwide and was released, like every other Warner Bros. title this year, day-and-date on HBO Max.

Despite this, Gunn is supremely excited about the show, regularly sharing updates from the set and leaving out breadcrumbs for fans to pick up. The first poster was revealed last month, and an image was unveiled last week. Gunn said in a statement announcing the series:

“Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag. I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake.”

He also revealed to Collider that the series is going to be an ensemble piece. "Every character has their own story,” he explained.

Gunn wrote all eight episodes and directed five. The other three episodes have been helmed by Jody Hill, Brad Anderson, and Rosemary Rodriguez. Besides Cena and Holland, the series also stars Steve Agee, Freddie Stroma, Danielle Brooks, Robert Patrick, and Chukwudi Iwuji. Lochlyn Munro, Annie Chang, Christopher Heyerdahl, Elizabeth Ludlow, Rizwan Manji, Nhut Le, Alison Araya, and Lenny Jacobson have been announced as recurring cast members for the show, which is slated for a January 2022 release on HBO Max. You can watch the sizzle reel here:

