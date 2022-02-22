He also discusses what it's like to act through a mask and going from a show like 'Bridgerton' to this.

Editor's note: The below interview contains mild spoilers for the Peacemaker Season 1 finale.The HBO Max series Peacemaker, which hails from the wild mind of writer-director James Gunn, picks up after the events of last year's movie The Suicide Squad, where its titular character (played by John Cena) is nursing his wounds in the aftermath of the Corto Maltese mission and trying to decide what's next — especially since he's pretty sure a lot of people want him dead. Turns out there's another task that needs his particular set of skills called "Project Butterfly," along with a new team made up of misfits who might just have to come together to save the world — or at least die trying. The series, which was just renewed for a second season with Gunn writing and directing every episode, also stars Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo (later revealed to be the daughter of Viola Davis' Amanda Waller), Jennifer Holland and Steve Agee reprising their roles from The Suicide Squad as A.R.G.U.S. agents Emilia Harcourt and John Economos, Freddie Stroma as Adrian Chase/Vigilante, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, the leader of Project Butterfly, Robert Patrick as Peacemaker's father Auggie Smith/White Dragon, Nhut Le as Judomaster, and many more.

On the heels of the Season 1 finale (and the news that Peacemaker had been renewed for Season 2), Collider had the chance to chat with Stroma about the show being picked up for more on HBO Max and whether he has anything on his character wishlist to explore with Vigilante in a second season. The actor also spoke about what it was like to go from a project like Netflix's Bridgerton to something like Peacemaker, his experience putting on the Vigilante suit (and trying to act through a mask), whether he was concerned about his character's fate in the Season 1 finale, and his thoughts on the relationship between Peacemaker and Vigilante.

Collider: I have to start by saying congratulations on Season 2.

FREDDIE STROMA: Thank you.

That must have been a nice little boost this week, especially. Maybe even a one-two boost, because there was the renewal and then also the finale.

STROMA: Yeah. It's nice to know that we get to continue the story, and then it was also nice to... I got a chance to see the finale a little earlier, and I was very excited for everyone to see it, because it was pretty epic.

Is there anything that you feel like you would want to explore with Adrian in Season 2, or anything on your wish list that you would try to ask James [Gunn] to put in a script for you?

STROMA: I don't know. As soon as I read the scripts and read the character, I just loved him so much. I don't know if I have any wishlist stuff. As long as James is writing it, I'm good. I trust him completely. I think he hit it out of the park and I think he'll do it again. I feel safe in his hands. Whatever he is going to do, I'm on board.

You feel safe in spite of what he puts you through.

STROMA: He wrote a very, very funny, entertaining character.

You went from a show like Bridgerton to a project like this one, and these two shows are about as far from each other as you can possibly get. What was the biggest draw for you with this character? Was it primarily because it's such a change-up?

STROMA: Yeah. I do enjoy comedy a lot, and so, that's a huge draw. Obviously, I think James Gunn is nothing short of a genius. It's a pretty easy thing to move on to from Bridgerton. Bridgerton was fun. It was more Prince Charming, and then it's fun to go and be the psychotic killer.

I don't think anyone would confuse Vigilante for a Prince Charming in any way. But I feel like there are parts to him that manage to be endearing in spite of some of the ridiculous things that come out of his mouth, or some of the very violent things that he does. How do you find the balance of portraying the earnestness of him as a character versus the times when he gets to be unleashed in the more action-heavy scenes?

STROMA: It's a fine line. And I find characters that walk the fine line are usually the best ones to play. I find that they... It's tricky, because on the page he says some pretty horrific stuff, but if he is a character that's joining a team that is part of the narrative that we are on his side, you have to be careful with how you deliver these things.

That being said, the earnestness comes back to just doing a job as an actor of telling the truth and making sure that the truth of the character comes through. Usually, I find for a lot of those types of situations, especially for Vigilante, that ignorance is a great one to play. Because then, malice and intent, you can't be judged for that. So I think that's where I came from for Vigilante.

I'm sure everyone asks about the costume, but I have to ask about the costume. How was it to move in, how was the mask to have to speak through? Once you're in it, it looks very enclosed.

STROMA: Firstly, you're putting on a superhero outfit, so I just didn't care because it was just the coolest thing ever. But at the same time... Actually, for the majority of the movement, it was actually pretty comfortable. It was a great material. It wasn't too thick. The mask is more difficult to speak through, but they did a pretty good job of making it detachable. Between takes and stuff, we had a great team who would always take it off and make sure that you were comfortable at all times. As much as you could try and complain about some things, it really wasn't that bad. It was just such a joy just to wear an outfit like that.

In terms of the finale, now that it's out there, it definitely feels like there are moments when not everyone is going to make it out alive. Was there ever a feeling in your mind that your character might not survive the final battle until you read it on the page?

STROMA: Yeah. First time reading it through, just saying he's just getting shot and then just this, "Oh! Darn." Of course, a pinnacle moment like that, of all the horrible things he says, he chooses to say that. Then only just to come back and be like, "Hey guys," and just walk back into it, it's just that perfect. That's James Gunn right there.

I know a lot of people have been drawn to, or maybe even have come around to, shipping Peacemaker and Vigilante. They definitely have a bit of a bromance. Where do you think Vigilante's feelings for Peacemaker are at this point? Is it a hero-worship thing, is it bromance territory? How do you try to play that dynamic?

STROMA: To me, it's like [Peacemaker]'s the older brother that he looks up to, and he loves that bromance, and he loves being able to be... He wants to be a superhero, and he wants to have someone to go on that journey with. There's bromance, but one way. Peacemaker has moments where he does like Vigilante. But he definitely has to put up with him for the majority of the show. It's very one-sided.

Season 1 of Peacemaker is currently available to stream on HBO Max.

