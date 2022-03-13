Peacemaker has been one of the most popular DC shows ever since it premiered on HBO Max earlier this year and fans cannot stop talking about the series even though the first season ended last month. Because of this, it was only a matter of time before Peacemaker and his friends got their own set of Funko Pops. The series creator James Gunn took to his social media to reveal the awesome new vinyl figures.

The set has five figures in total with the first one being John Cena’s Peacemaker in his x-ray vision helmet with Eagly hugging his superhero best friend. That was one of the cutest moments from the entire series, so it is wonderful to see it immortalized in Funko form forever. The next figure is another version of Peacemaker from the very first episode in the series that saw Cena in his tighty-whities. This was one of the most hilariously memorable moments of the show which saw Peacemaker brutally fighting a Butterfly alien in just his underwear. This figure is sure to make fans laugh all over again and reminisce about the absurdly good times.

The next figure is of Peacemaker’s best friend Vigilante who was played brilliantly by Freddie Stroma. In the show this kooky character was obsessed with their friendship and killing people in humorously creative ways. This specific figure definitely matches his personality as it sees the deadly assassin, identity concealed, with his favorite chainsaw from the show. Vigilante is probably still jealous and salty that he did not get to kill that gorilla with his chainsaw. The fourth figure takes us on the villain side of the equation with Nhut Le’s Judomaster who is in his now iconic green outfit and ready to fight. Sadly he does not come with his favorite snack Flamin' Hot Cheetos. Check out the collection in the Instagram post below:

The last figure is the cutest and most patriotic of them all as it is Eagly intensely staring his enemies down while waving the American flag in the air with his foot. In the series, Eagly stole every scene he was in, so it is very fitting that he would do the same with this line of Funkos. The company has made a lot of adorable figures in the past, but this might be the cutest thing they have ever done.

For fans of the series this is such a satisfying wave of Funkos, but do not be surprised if we see a second wave of figures some time in the near future. We still need Harcourt, Adebayo, Economos, Murn, and a couple Butterflies to complete our Peacemaker collection. Maybe we will get those closer to when the second season comes out next year. There is no release date for the figures yet, but you can view more information about the new Peacemaker Funkos on their website.

