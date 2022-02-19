One of the bright spots of 2022 so far has been The Suicide Squad spinoff series, Peacemaker, which has seen the glorious return of John Cena in the title role and the creative mastermind James Gunn behind the camera. Peacemaker Season 1 has been some of the most hilarious television you will ever watch, and if that was not enough to have you in stitches, Gunn has taken to Twitter in honor of President's Day weekend to release a 10-minute gag reel from the series.

As one would imagine from an absurd show like this, the reel is full of forgotten lines, expletives, endless laughter, and things too inappropriate to be written about. The whole cast, including Cena, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, Danielle Brooks, Robert Patrick, Steve Agee, and Chukwudi Iwuji, is featured in the video. Some highlights from the reel include Cena being unable to control his laughter during the Vigilante torture scene, Mel Tuck making fun of his false teeth, someone pretending to be Eagly on a blue screen set, and Christopher Heyerdahl doing what can only be described as weird bird calls.

The video also includes previously released gags like Cena rattling off a bunch of names during his infamous Episode 5 rant that includes Stroma and Gunn. However, arguably the funniest thing to come out of the gag reel is Cena telling Holland that Smith is not Peacemaker's real last name. His real last name is "Asshats," and Peacemaker came from a long line of hatmakers who happened to make hats that look like butts. Finally, Peacemaker recounts his great-grandfather's journey to change their family name, and he humorously owned a Haberdashery.

The gag reel ends with a montage showing off the entire cast's fun camaraderie. The last minute of footage includes more hilarious moments like Peacemaker's helmet falling apart and Cena hitting the camera during his iconic underwear dance from Episode 1. If this 10 minutes of beautiful stupidity taught us anything, it's how amazing this entire cast and crew truly are because only trained professionals could've made it through the ridiculous insanity that was filming Peacemaker Season 1.

However, in all seriousness, you could feel the endlessly loving bond that everyone making this incredible series had. Peacemaker blended so many clashing tones together so well that in the hands of anyone other than Gunn, this series may have failed. Part of the reason this show worked as well as it did was its charming and instantly lovable cast. This reel simply shows what happens when you have a perfect cast and crew working together. Season 1 of Peacemaker was such a uniquely magical, hilarious, and euphoric experience and this gag reel makes the wait for Season 2 that much harder.

You can watch the whole gag reel below and stick with Collider for all the latest news on Peacemaker.

