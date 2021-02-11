HBO Max is not wasting time! Though the project was just announced in August of last year, James Gunn's Peacemaker series already has a release date, according to HBO and HBO Max content chief Casey Bloys. The series is set to star John Cena as the title character, who will make his debut in Gunn's upcoming The Suicide Squad.

Following HBO's big panel at the Winter TCA Press Tour, Bloys spoke with THR and revealed that Peacemaker is set to launch on the streaming service in January 2022. But he also had some interesting things to say about how Peacemaker marks a step forward towards a more cohesive DC universe. For one thing, it's one of the first shows to have Bloys' fingerprints on it.

He explained:

"I just started to get involved with the DC content in August, Peacemaker is one of the first shows I greenlit and one of the first shows coming out, in January 2022. It's a great example of what HBO Max can do with DC content in that we're producing at a level we haven't seen DC content on TV do thus far."

Image via Warner Bros.

Asked about potential brand confusion among DC properties - which are currently spread out across theatrical releases, The CW, DC Universe, and now, HBO Max - Bloys spoke a bit about how WarnerMedia has taken steps to create more communication and unity behind their projects.

"It's been one of [WarnerMedia CEO] Ann Sarnoff's priorities to organize the DC world for exactly what you're talking about — to make sure that the universe is logical and makes sense. She talks about the flywheel: that the movies speak to the TV shows that speak to the movies — that it's all connected. There's a lot of work going on in that at DC and Warner Bros. That is very much something that Ann has made a priority and the company is doing. It's one of the things in terms of WarnerMedia today vs. Time Warner five years ago, I have regular conversations now with [Warner Bros. film chief] Toby Emmerich and [DC content chief] Jim Lee and we talk about all things in way that never would have been discussed before. That's probably how you got a little DC over here, a little of DC over there, etc. The idea going forward is that we're talking with one voice about the DC universe. It's a really valuable world to have and we want to make sure we're using it correctly.

The Peacemaker cast also includes Danielle Brooks (Orange is the New Black), Robert Patrick (Terminator 2), and Chris Conrad (Patriot), along with Steve Agee and Jennifer Holland, reprising their roles from The Suicide Squad. Filming kicked off in January 2021 and is currently underway.

For more on Cena's "superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag," (to quote Gunn himself), head over to our handy The Suicide Squad character guide.

