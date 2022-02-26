Peacemaker has been renewed for a second season following its hit first season on HBO Max, but it will be a little while until there's more Peacemaker in our lives. In the meantime, fans of the show will be able to purchase their own personal Peacemaker to hold them over until John Cena’s beloved anti-hero returns thanks to Hot Toys' newly unveiled 1/6th scale Peacemaker collectible figure.

The figure comes with a variety of silver chrome helmets featured in the series that fans can place on the figure. In addition to the interchangeable shiny helmets, the figure also comes with an attachable tongue to give the character different expressions, a 1/6th tailored costume with a holstered gun, a sword and an ax that the figure can hold (along with open and closed fists), and a figure stand.

In typical Hot Toys fashion, the figure looks exactly like John Cena. Peacemaker’s sidekick and pet eagle, aptly named Eagly, also has a 1/6th figure recreation that comes alongside the Peacemaker figure. Eagly comes with a set of closed and spread wings collectors can interchange. The two come in a Peacemaker-themed box, styled after the show’s promotional art of a rustic American flag.

Peacemaker is an HBO Max spin-off series of the 2021 DC film The Suicide Squad, created by the film’s original director James Gunn. The show follows the titular Peacemaker as he returns home and joins a black ops group known as A.R.G.U.S., tasked with destroying an unprecedented extraterrestrial threat known only as “Project Butterfly.” The anti-hero, whose mission has been to achieve peace no matter the cost, finds his morals challenged and evaluates his personal history and relationship with his father as he goes deeper into the mission. John Cena reprises his comic book character from the original film, along with Steve Agee and Jennifer Holland.

The cast also includes Robert Patrick, Danielle Brooks, Chukwudi Iwuji, and Freddie Stroma. Gunn wrote all eight episodes of the series during quarantine and directed a handful of the show’s episodes, which feature his signature wit and goriness, along with Gunn's proclivity for stories about found families and father-son relationships.

Hot Toys' Peacemaker figure is available for pre-order for $275 on Sideshow's website. Check out the images below:

