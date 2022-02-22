When writer and director James Gunn was shooting The Suicide Squad, he didn't know he would be helming the spinoff DC series Peacemaker until a particular moment. And as Gunn told Vulture, it was all about John Cena’s eyes.

Gunn introduced Cena’s Peacemaker in The Suicide Squad as an unapologetic villain who’s ready to do whatever he needs to keep the peace, including killing innocent people. This paradoxical moral code was thoroughly explored in the antihero’s solo series, which deals with Peacemaker’s childhood and allows the character to grow and improve as a human being. Of course, all of this would not be possible if Gunn didn’t believe there was something more profound to explore in the character, and the realization only came when the filmmaker was shooting a specific scene of The Suicide Squad. As Gunn tells it:

"There’s one really specific moment with me and John that I can trace the origin of this show back to. It’s the moment in The Suicide Squad where Peacemaker is holding his gun on Ratcatcher 2 [Cleo Cazo] and he’s about to kill her. I went into this tight closeup of his eyes. On set, I’m always on the microphone talking over everything while we’re shooting. So I’m talking to John on the God Mic about what he’s feeling, and I see his eyes switch. I see him go to this incredibly sad, vulnerable place. We realize this character is a guy who’s doing something he doesn’t want to do at all, but that he’s going to do anyway, which is shoot a young girl.”

Besides giving Gunn a revelation about Peacemaker’s psyche, the scene also helped the filmmaker realize how Cena could play a layered and complex character, even when given limited screentime:

"When I saw that moment in him, I knew John was not just a performer who was funny, which is why I hired him, but a guy who had this other layer. At that moment, I knew John had that thing. It’s a thing a lot of big actors don’t have, and that most wrestlers turned actors don’t have. Dave Bautista also has it. That’s the reason I hired him for Guardians [of the Galaxy] in the first place. A big part of me wanting to do Peacemaker was to sculpt away all the other stuff, all the juggling and entertaining John does, and focus on that vulnerable sector."

RELATED:‌ 'Peacemaker' Season 2: Will Adebayo Stick With This Line of Work? Danielle Brooks Weighs InPeacemaker is the first DC spinoff of a superhero movie to come to HBO Max. The series brings back agents Economos (Steve Agee) and Harcourt (Jennifer Holland), with new reinforcements coming from DC’s beloved criminal Vigilante (Freddie Stroma), and two new characters created especially for the show: Murn (Chukwudi Iwuji) and Adebayo (Danielle Brooks). Together with the mercenary Peacemaker, the new team is charged with taking down a mind-controlling alien menace known as “butterfly.”

Gunn already confirmed that one of the show's characters will be back for a big DC theatrical release, placing Peacemaker right in the middle of the DCEU. The series' success also ensured Peacemaker will have a second season on HBO Max. Besides that, the filmmaker is working on a different TV project for DC, a mysterious The Suicide Squad spinoff. Gunn had previously said his experience working on Peacemaker has been so satisfying that he’s thinking about producing only for television after wrapping up Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. So, his partnership with DC could last for many years to come.

