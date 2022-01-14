Episode one of HBO Max’s Peacemaker taught us a lot of things, but maybe the most important lesson learned was don’t mess with Emilia Harcourt. Towards the end of the series premiere, Harcourt is crushing some Budweiser at a bar, trying to enjoy some peace and quiet after a full day of wrangling the series’ titular character and forming a new team now on assignment.

When an admirer at the end of the bar encroaches on her alone time, calling her Goldilocks and inquiring if he can ask a question, she claps back saying “as long as it’s a question about how to cure rotting fish breath, sure”. The creep backs off after getting in her face and calling her a b****, but soon, his goon friend confronts Harcourt to aggressively ask her what she said to his friend. Things quickly get physical and, after some butt-kicking self-defense moves, Harcourt quickly sends the pathetic man back to his group of predatory friends.

Today, Emilia Harcourt actress, Jennifer Holland, took to Twitter to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at the training that went into the take-down move. The clip shows her working with a stunt coordinator, completing the bone-crunching blow in mere seconds.

In the caption, the actress wrote that the clip was an “early rehearsal” of the scene and that at that time, “the choreography was a bit different.” Holland points out that viewers can hear her stunt double off-screen telling Holland to “crank it” in reference to the final part of the move. The actress also mentions that she was “definitely smiling underneath this mask” and that she “had such a blast with this stunt team.” Although Holland said this peek came from one of her first run-throughs, she looks like an absolute pro and the final product turned out looking incredible.

Peacemaker landed on HBO Max yesterday, January 13, airing the first three episodes during the premiere event. The series follows anti-hero, Peacemaker (John Cena) and picks up after the events of 2021’s The Suicide Squad. Still alive after Bloodsport’s (Idris Elba) kill shot to his throat at the end of The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker is sent on a new assignment with a fresh cast of characters. Starring alongside Cena and Holland are Freddie Stroma, Danielle Brooks, Robert Patrick, Steve Agee, and Chukwudi Iwuji.

Watch Holland’s full clip below and get caught up on the first three episodes of Peacemaker streaming now on HBO Max.

'Peacemaker' Opening Credits Show John Cena Being, Well, A Complete Frat Bro With a whole lotta phallic imagery for good measure.

