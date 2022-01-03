One of the most surprising anti-heroes of 2021 turned out to be Peacemaker, played in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad by ex-WWE star turned silver screen personality John Cena. A negative spin on the Captain America superhero archetype, he's handsome, stacked with muscles, and absolutely adores his country, which comes first, at any cost, even death. It sounds like his backstory is going to be explored more in HBO Max's upcoming eponymous spin-off show, Peacemaker, with the series set to delve into the "complicated relationship" between Peacemaker and his dad (Robert Patrick), as per SFX Magazine.

"I really enjoy the dynamic between Chris [Peacemaker] and his dad," Cena told the British sci-fi magazine. "It addresses a very important thing that all of us can relate to, and that's the sometimes uncomfortable dysfunction of family." Sounds like a euphemistic way of saying Peacemaker has daddy issues, but Cena elaborates:

"In Peacemaker, you're gonna see a lot of stuff that people can relate to in their lives, and be able to craft their own takeaways. I never want to tell people how to feel or think when they watch something, but I really love the fact that it hits on a lot of stuff about what family means to us, searching for approval of others, how to live your life, and nature versus nurture and how we're raised. How the values we grew up in can change, and how difficult it is to unwire some stuff. There's a bunch in there that is really gonna be good and fun to look at in the whole series."

RELATED: New 'Peacemaker' Red Band Trailer is Action-Packed and Profanity-Filled HilarityThe series also introduces Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks) to the DC Extended Universe, an original character created by Gunn for the series, described as a "smart, driven" member of Task Force X who develops a tumultuous relationship with the eponymous lead. Cena had this to say about their unlikely friendship:

"You really go through a hell of a ride in the eight episodes, and I think Adebayo is no different. There's a moment in the trailer where Adebayo is like, 'Man, if you were just Chris every once in a while, that wouldn’t be so effing bad!' I think she's the one person that creates a safe environment for maybe him to be him. This is a guy who literally, by his own free will, is dancing in his underwear in somebody else's apartment. There's more than what you see on the surface inside of Chris Smith, and I think Adebayo is a nice catalyst to bring that out."

Peacemaker, also starring Nhut Le, Freddie Stroma, and Chukwudi Iwuji, hits HBO Max on January 13, 2022.

