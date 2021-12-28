As we creep towards the premiere of HBO Max's upcoming The Suicide Squad spinoff series, Peacemaker, director James Gunn has taken to Twitter to give us a look at another character joining his violent DC world. The new photo depicts actor Nhut Le as Judomaster in a scene from the upcoming adaptation, in an all green costume complete with a vest, arm cuffs, and mask, posed in a fighting position ready to kick some serious behind. A vigilante himself, audiences can expect Judomaster to be fighting against extremist vigilante Peacemaker, in order to stop him from carrying out his missions.

John Cena will be stepping into the boots of the title character, known as Christopher Smith when he isn't enacting his superhero agenda. An egotistical vigilante obsessed with peace (as he sees it), the hero will stop at nothing to hold up his values...no matter how many people he needs to kill in order to do so. The series also stars Steve Agee (The Sarah Silverman Program) as John Economos, Danielle Brooks (Orange is the New Black) as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick (The Protege) as Auggie Smith, Jennifer Holland (The Suicide Squad) as Emilia Harcourt, Freddie Stroma (Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince) as Adrian Chase, a.k.a. Vigilante, and Chukwudi Iwuji (The Girl Who Got Away) as Clemson Murn. There’s also a very cute bald eagle in the mix.

The series is DC’s first dive into TV that lines up with film canon, and will serve as a spinoff to 2021’s The Suicide Squad, which Gunn also directed. Peacemaker was created by Cena, Gunn, and Peter Safran, who has produced big DC hits such like The Suicide Squad, Aquaman, and Shazam!.

Image via WarnerMedia

RELATED: New 'Peacemaker' Trailer Shows There’s Nothing Like a Bloodbath to Start the DayA recent trailer showed viewers a softer side of Peacemaker, who may be feeling some remorse for his past transgressions and murderous judgements, as well as uncertainty surrounding new missions that are morally questionable. It also gave us a look at the ensemble cast, who will add to the action-packed comedy that doesn’t seem to take itself too seriously. With Gunn at the helm, working alongside The Righteous Gemstones co-creator and director Jody Hill, and The Walking Dead director Rosemary Rodriguez, the series is bound to bring the murderous superhero and the rest of his team to life.

Peacemaker hits HBO Max on January 13. Check out the all-new photo below:

'Peacemaker' Character Posters Assemble the Team for HBO Max Show Peace is the universal language.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email