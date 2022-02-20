While Peacemaker's first season may have come to a close, speculation on its placement in the DCEU and the story for an upcoming second season is going strong. Namely, fans have been curious to know more about one of the finale's funniest scenes, where the Justice League (or most of them) finally appear after being summoned by Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks) and her mother, Amanda Waller (Viola Davis). After the episode, some tweets from the stand-in actors have revealed that this scene could have had much bigger ramifications than what Aquaman (Jason Momoa) decides to do in his love life.

The scene in question comes near the final moments of Peacemaker's finale, where Justice League members Superman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, and The Flash (Ezra Miller) finally appear to assist the 11th Street Kids in taking down Goff (Annie Chang) and the Cow. The only members of DC's most famous team that appear in their roles are Momoa and Miller, with stand-ins taking the place of Henry Cavill's Superman and Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman. These stand-in actors for Superman and Wonder Woman recently took to Instagram to confirm their involvement in the finale.

It's not hard to imagine that Gadot and perhaps Cavill were both too busy to pop in for this brief scene. There's a lot to take away from this — it shows DC's apparent commitment to continue storylines with Superman — though Cavill's involvement remains up in the air (a stand-in cameo in Shazam only makes this more frustrating). Yet the bigger question comes when discussing Batman and Cyborg, both of which had stand-in actors complete a version of this scene. When asked about their eventual exclusion, series creator James Gunn said the following in an interview with Variety: "You know, I don't know what I can — there are reasons for it, but I'm actually uncertain whether I can say what those reasons are. It might have to do with future stuff."

Image via HBO Max

RELATED: How the 'Peacemaker' Finale and Those Cameos Set Up Season 2

It's not too surprising that Warner Bros. removed the inclusion of Cyborg from the scene, as actor Ray Fisher has made his displeasure with the studio and Justice League director Joss Whedon very apparent. He was a major standout of Zack Snyder's Justice League, where he had a much bigger role, so it may come as a disappointment that his rendition of this character likely won't move forward. Yet while this is unfortunate, it's not a surprise given that Fisher's role was written out of Miller's The Flash movie, set for release later this year.

As for Batman, this further cements that Robert Pattinson's Batman will stand alone, outside of the DCEU, with his first film set for release in two weeks. Ben Affleck's appearance as the character also would have been a long shot, as The Flash is set to be his last time donning the cape and cowl.

Check out the tweets below from Matt Turner, who was the Batman stand-in for the scene:

'Peacemaker's 10-Minute Gag Reel Makes You Feel Like Part of the Cast The blooper reel is full of forgotten lines, endless laughter, and your typical 'Peacemaker' shenanigans.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email