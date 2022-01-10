For those hoping to fill their ears and tap their toes to the same tunes that the gang of HBO Max’s Peacemaker listens to, you’re in luck. Today the series' director, James Gunn, took to Twitter to share a Spotify link to music featured in first three episodes of the new show, which will land on HBO Max on January 13.

From Foxy Shazam’s “Welcome To The Church Of Rock And Roll” to Firehouse’s “Don’t Treat Me Bad”, each of the songs were perfectly chosen to capture the essence of the upcoming series. According to Gunn, he plans to update the list as each new episode airs, in order to keep fans coming back for more pulse-pounding sounds.

Including everything from tough and upbeat rock and roll to melodic acoustic and even heartfelt ballads, the playlist covers a vast musical journey. We can almost see Peacemaker and Vigilante busting through doors and walls with Dust Bowl Jokies’ “Boots on Rocks Off”, as well as feel the tears welling up during The Quireboys’ “I Don’t Love You Anymore.” Also featured on the first version of the playlist are Wig Wam, Nashville Pussy, Y&T, The Poodles, Tigertailz, The Cruel Intentions, Santa Cruz, John Murphy and Ralph Saenz, Enemies Swe, Sister, Kissin’ Dynamite, BAND-MAID, and Bang Camaro.

Kicking its way onto HBO Max this week, Peacemaker is set to pick up the titular character’s story where The Suicide Squad left off. Still working under the instructions of Amanda Waller, Peacemaker joins a newly constructed team tasked with carrying out a fresh set of missions. Known for his persistence to uphold his idea of peace no matter who stands in his way, we can expect Peacemaker to make some morally questionable calls in the upcoming series.

John Cena stars as Peacemaker and is joined by an ensemble cast consisting of Steve Agee as tech guy John Economos, Danielle Brooks as new-to-DC character Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Peacemaker’s father, Auggie Smith, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, an aide to Waller, Freddie Stroma as Peacemaker’s mentee, Vigilante, and Chukwudi Iwuji as mercenary Clemson Murn.

Whether you’re driving in the car, cleaning your house, lifting at the gym, or just sitting on the couch waiting for the premiere of Peacemaker, these songs are sure to pump you up. Check out and save to the full playlist below, and get ready to set your dials to HBO Max this Thursday, January 13, when the first three episodes of Peacemaker land on the streaming service.

