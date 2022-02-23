Writer and director James Gunn shared some instructions on Twitter to teach any Peacemaker fan how to reproduce John Cena’s opening dancing number. So, if you really want to taste it but don’t know how to dance, now there’s a handy guide to teach you.

While Peacemaker has been praised for its layered characters, on-point humor, and phenomenal writing, the series also has one of the craziest intros ever made for TV. That’s because the opening number of Peacemaker features the whole cast performing dance moves to the sound of Wig Wam’s addictive glam-rock song “Do Ya Wanna Taste It.” So how is the intro related to the series? Only indirectly, which just makes its existence a bizarre experiment from the glorious mind of Gunn.

Of course, ever since Peacemaker’s premiere, we’ve been all trying to reproduce the slick moves from Cena and the rest of the gang. Unfortunately, some of us were not gifted with dancing feet, and it’s hard to follow the step-by-step of the choreography. Now, thanks to Gunn, we have a drawing that show’s all of Cena’s movements, guiding our attempts at reproducing the Peacemaker’s musical number. While Gunn shared the image on his Twitter without knowing who was the original author, it didn’t take long for people to uncover that the guide was created by an artist who goes by “kadusaurus” on Twitter. So, thank you, kadusaurus, for making this guide. And thank you, Gunn, for sharing it with the world. Now, let the dance-off begin!

Peacemaker is the first DC spinoff of a superhero movie to come to HBO Max. The series brings back agents Economos (Steve Agee) and Harcourt (Jennifer Holland), with new reinforcements coming from DC’s beloved criminal Vigilante (Freddie Stroma), and two new characters created especially for the show: the veteran spy Murn (Chukwudi Iwuji) and Amanda Waller’s (Viola Davis) daughter Adebayo (Danielle Brooks). Together with the mercenary Peacemaker, the new team is charged with taking down a mind-controlling alien menace known as “butterfly.”

Gunn already confirmed that one of the show's characters will be back for a big DC theatrical release, placing Peacemaker right in the middle of the DCEU. Besides that, the series season finale had some major cameos who confirm the show is connected with other major theatrical productions. Peacemaker's success also ensured the series will be back for a second season on HBO Max. Besides that, Gunn is working on a different TV project for DC, a mysterious spinoff to The Suicide Squad.

All the episodes of Peacemaker are available right now on HBO Max. Check out Gunn’s and kadusaurus’ original tweets below.

