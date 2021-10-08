Now The Metropolitan Museum of Art just needs to display it.

The official Peacemaker Twitter account published a new poster that they insist is a work of art. The new poster features John Cena’s antihero chilling in the woods, sitting over a car, and holding his signature helmet and gun. While the peaceful scene doesn’t tease much about the show, the poster’s caption jokingly says the Peacemaker crew is willing to print the new poster for The Metropolitan Museum of Art, claiming that their work should be on exhibition.

The tweet caption also reminds fans that Peacemaker will be part of 2021’s DC FanDome, with a new teaser set to be revealed at the online event. Since Peacemaker still doesn’t have a final released date, the upcoming teaser might give us a day we can circle on our calendar.

James Gunn’s spin-off series Peacemaker is set after the events of The Suicide Squad. The series will bring back A.R.G.U.S. agents Economos (Steve Agee) and Harcourt (Jennifer Holland), with new reinforcements coming from DC’s beloved criminal Vigilante (Freddie Stroma), and two new characters created especially for the show: Murn (Chukwudi Iwuji) and Adebayo (Danielle Brooks). Murn is a mercenary under Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), and Adebayo will develop an unexpected friendship with Peacemaker.

Peacemaker was conceived by Gunn while The Suicide Squad was still in postproduction. The eight-episodes show will focus on the titular villain and give the public the opportunity to know more about Gunn’s iteration of the character. Gunn recently revealed he’s developing another project for DC after Peacemaker, but we still don’t know if it’s somehow connected to The Suicide Squad. Gunn had previously said his experience working on Peacemaker has been so satisfying, the filmmaker is thinking about producing only for television after wrapping up Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. So, the secret DC project might as well be another TV show.

Peacemaker does not have an exact release date yet, but it is set to premiere in January 2022 as an HBO Max exclusive. Fans of Gunn and Cena should watch 2021’s DC FanDome on Saturday, October 16 at 1 p.m. ET to get more news about the show. Check out the new poster below.

