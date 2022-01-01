To ring in the New Year in an epic fashion, a brand new full-length red band trailer was released for James Gunn's upcoming spin-off series Peacemaker, starring John Cena in a reprisal of his role from The Suicide Squad. The new trailer is packed with a little bit of everything including: action, humor, F-bombs, and rock and roll!

This second trailer for the series starring protagonist Christopher Smith, aka Peacemaker, features the anti-hero, in his full attire, telling a class full of kids how he “defeated the world’s most dangerous villains.” The almost endearing scene is hilariously intercut with shots of John Cena’s character kicking butt. Then, one of the children raises his hand and asks him whether he has met Wonder Woman, and Smith, seemingly forgetting or not caring to filter his words, tells the class that the hero spent an entire party “eye-effing” him from across the room. This, naturally, gets him some outraged responses from the adults present in the room. And for the rest of the trailer, Peacemaker does not pull any punches in his use of crass language nor in his use of violence.

The trailer also highlights some of the secondary characters and Peacemaker’s new teammates in the show, among these are Freddie Stroma's Vigilante, Danielle Brooks’ Leota Adebayo, and Jennifer Holland’s Emilia Harcourt.

The HBO Max series will pick up after the events of Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. The film’s post-credit scene showed how the anti-hero survived Idris Alba's Bloodsport shot to the throat and how Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller still was not done using him in her mysterious plans. Although the series’ plot is largely unknown, we know from past clips and trailers that Peacemaker will be working with Chukwudi Iwuji’s Clemson Murn and his team to take down some new villains.

You will be able to binge the first three episodes of Gunn’s upcoming Peacemaker series when it becomes available for streaming on HBO Max on Thursday, January 13, 2022. Check out the raunchy red band trailer below:

