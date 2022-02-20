[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Peacemaker Season 1.]Danielle Brooks’ Leota Adebayo had no intention of joining a Task Force X team to battle aliens in Peacemaker. Her dream was to run a dog shelter, and she was living that dream until the operation lost funding and she was forced to shut it down. That’s when her mother, Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), opted to use her moment of weakness as an opportunity.

As Adebayo explains to Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) in Episode 7, “Stop Dragon My Heart Around,” her mother always wanted her to do this type of work, and this was her golden opportunity. In desperate need of a job, Adebayo agreed to join the Project Butterfly team, secretly as Waller’s person on the inside because she didn't trust the other team members. Not only did Adebayo ultimately come to learn her mother was wrong and that she was working alongside dedicated fighters and loyal friends, but she also gained self-confidence. Earlier in the season, Adebayo insists she was never meant to be there, but then in the finale, she steps up when the team needs her most — putting her life on the line to complete the mission and then also exposing her mother’s manipulation of the Belle Reve inmates.

Image via HBO Max

While on an episode of Collider Ladies Night taped earlier in the season before the release of Episode 8, “It’s Cow or Never,” Brooks took a moment to address Adebayo’s headspace at the end of the mission. It was quite clear that Adebayo was driven by pure passion to start up that dog shelter. While it seems as though she developed a similar passion for this line of work, is it enough to get her to commit to it going forward?

Here’s what Brooks said when asked how Adebayo’s dedication to the dog shelter compares to her newfound drive to put her life on the line to fight for peace:

“It’s not just a job, even though it might have started out that way for her, but the same way in which she loves to take care of animals or people or family, that’s the same thing I think she is discovering with this new job is the core of what she used to do is still in this new job. You might sacrifice your life doing it [laughs], but it’s still taking care of people and making a world better. And so I hope that she definitely stays doing this line of work because Danielle would love to stay doing this type of work.”

Image via HBO Max

We now know that Danielle Brooks will continue doing this type of work because Peacemaker was officially renewed by HBO Max for a second season. But what about Adebayo? Will she continue working as an A.R.G.U.S. agent after obliterating Task Force X and enraging her mother? Only time will tell, but with Peacemaker Season 2 confirmed, we’re guaranteed to find out eventually.

