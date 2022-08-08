The DCEU has gone nuclear recently with all the bombshell announcements like Batgirl getting canceled. With Warner Brothers Discovery renewing its focus on the theatrical experience for DC, many fans of the hit show Peacemaker started to panic over the state of the series’ second season. However, fear not depressed DC fans as creator James Gunn has assured that Season 2 is indeed still happening.

Gunn took to his Twitter to say, “No need to be worried on behalf of #Peacemaker. Our friend will still be making lots of peace in Season 2.” The anti-hero’s favorite emojis, the dove, peace symbol, and mermaid are also here to comfort fans. Accompanying the message, Gunn posted a new image of Peacemaker himself, John Cena, in full costume with his face cut up smirking at the camera ready for more action.

Ever since Peacemaker made his debut in last year’s The Suicide Squad, this America-loving anti-hero quickly became a fan favorite. WB and Gunn knew this would happen as the character’s spin-off series was greenlit before that film even premiered. Peacemaker was just a brilliant extension of what worked in the character’s big screen debut with Cena just owning every second of the role. In its eight episodes, this insanely entertaining series was classic Gunn with hilarious bits of comedy laced tragedy that made you think, satisfying needle drops, and absurdly fun action sequences.

However, this all happened under WB’s former HBO Max-focused regime. Peacemaker was also renewed before the merger was officially finalized earlier this year. WB’s new CEO David Zaslav hasn’t been too kind to DC on television as he has axed popular shows like Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, and The Flash. Even though those were all CW series, it has put into question the future of HBO Max’s original programming like Harley Quinn, Doom Patrol, and Titans. WB has been canceling a lot of non-related DC shows on the streamer lately as HBO Max is being phased out, along with Discovery+, in favor of a new streaming service next summer. Thankfully, Peacemaker Season 2 is alive and well.

The DCEU just wouldn’t be the same without Peacemaker, his best friend Vigilante, and trusty bald eagle Eagly. Especially since Justice League members like Jason Momoa’s Aquaman and Ezra Miller’s Flash made a cameo in Season 1’s finale. This cemented the lovably goofy character as an integral part of the universe. Hopefully, this means Peacemaker can have many seasons to come and be a big part of WB’s new 10-year plan for the DCEU.

Peacemaker Season 2 is releasing in 2023. While we anxiously wait for Cena’s DC return, you can rest easy viewing Gunn’s post down below.

You can also catch up on the entire DC universe, including Peacemaker Season 1, on HBO Max now, check out the trailer below: