After leaving his mark on the MCU playing the legendary villain Crossbones opposite Chris Evans' Captain America, Frank Grillo is returning to another live-action comic book adaptation. DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn revealed on his personal Instagram that Grillo will play Rick Flag Sr. in Peacemaker Season 2, which recently began filming. It was already confirmed that Grillo would be portraying Rick Flag Sr. in the animated project Creature Commandos, but this will be his first DC role stepping out of the voice recording studio and in front of the camera.