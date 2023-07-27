While new DC Studios co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran map out their new vision for a connected DC Comics cinematic universe, we know that at least a few familiar faces will return from the soon-to-be-defunct DCEU. The first of these characters is expected to be John Cena's beloved anti-hero Peacemaker, who is set to return for Peacemaker Season 2 on Max. Despite being announced prior to Gunn and Safran's appointment as co-CEOs, Gunn himself has confirmed several times that Peacemaker Season 2 is still very much in development, hinting that it may still factor into his and Safran's new vision for DC.

Peacemaker Christopher Smith made his first appearance in James Gunn's DC debut, The Suicide Squad - the far superior sequel to the underwhelming Suicide Squad. Here, John Cena expertly portrayed the archetype of a "douchey Captain America," being a well-intentioned patriot who celebrates that patriotism in the most violent ways possible. Per the man's own words, he loves peace with all his heart and will kill every man, woman, and child to get it (though he doesn't mean that last part). Despite being a member of Task Force X, Peacemaker is the only one on the team fiercely loyal to overseer Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), even willing to kill Task Force leader Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman) to do so. Though he is shot in the neck by Bloodsport (Idris Elba), Peacemaker miraculously survives his wounds, but he's not done being a government operative yet.

That factors into season one of the Peacemaker show, where the titular protagonist is forced to work with a ragtag team consisting of Along with Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks), Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland), John Economos (Steve Agee), Clemson Murn (Chukwudi Iwuji), Vigilante (Freddie Stroma), and Eagly (Dee Bradley Baker). They're tasked with putting an end to a mysterious extra-terrestrial threat called Project Butterfly, all while Peacemaker confronts his racist and vile father, Auggie Smith (Robert Patrick), also known as The White Dragon.

What Christopher Smith's next adventure entails is still very much a mystery, but rest assured, it is still in development. To learn more about the cast, plot, production status, and more about the sophomore season of James Gunn's hit superhero show, here is everything we know so far about Peacemaker Season 2.

When is Peacemaker Season 2 Coming Out?

Peacemaker Season 2 was notably absent in James Gunn's slate line-up announcement for the first phase of his and Safran's DC Universe plan, so we still don't know when the new season will be coming out. Gunn did say in the announcement that what he announced wasn't the full slate, so it's still very possible we could see Peacemaker Season 2 pop up during the "Gods and Monsters" phase. Gunn also confirmed in an update that the season would be released after his highly anticipated Man of Steel revival Superman: Legacy and the Viola Davis-starring Waller.

Where Can You Watch Peacemaker Season 2?

Even though HBO Max has now been rebranded to just Max, it is still expected to be the streaming home of Peacemaker once it finally returns for Season 2. Since absorbing the original content of Titans, Doom Patrol, Harley Quinn, and more from DC Universe, Max has become a hub for most of DC's vast content library. That's expected to continue for the upcoming television programs from Gunn and Safran's slate, including Creature Commandos, Waller, Lanterns, Paradise Lost, and Booster Gold.

Is There a Trailer for Peacemaker Season 2?

No trailer for Peacemaker Season 2 has been released, so we'll have to wait and see how Christopher Smith will bring peace to the DC Universe for his second standalone season.

Who Stars in Peacemaker Season 2?

It is borderline impossible to imagine anyone besides John Cena playing the role of Peacemaker. The WWE superstar-turned-Fast & Furious franchise star stunned DC fans everywhere with his hilarious and sometimes even emotional performance as Christopher Smith. Cena also made a somewhat surprising appearance as one of the many Kens in Greta Gerwig's hit MAttel adaptation, Barbie.

The surviving members of Team Peacemaker are also expected to return. This includes Danielle Brooks (Orange is the New Black) as Amanda Waller's daughter Leota Adebayo, Freddie Stroma (The Crew) as antihero fanboy Vigilante, Jennifer Holland (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3) as confident Agent Emilia Harcourt, Steve Agee (Never Have I Ever) as the supportive John Economos, and Dee Bradley Baker (Star Wars: The Bad Batch) as the voice of Peacemaker's pet eagle Eagly. It also wouldn't be a stretch to think that Oscar-winner Viola Davis will also reprise her role as the ruthless Amanda Waller.

What is Peacemaker Season 2 About?

Plot details surrounding Peacemaker Season 2 have been shrouded in mystery despite Season 1 releasing over a year ago. Last season saw Christopher give a good long look at how he has ended up at this point in his life. Even though his credo is to protect peace and America at any cost, he notices that his violent and cavalier actions have led to people he cares about getting hurt. The final confrontation with the alien butterfly and his dad's racist cult finally allow him to see that he should perhaps be more superhero than anti-hero.

It also appears that Peacemaker will be a part of James Gunn's DC Universe. When announcing Waller, Gunn confirmed that Viola Davis would still be playing the role but also that members of Team Peacemaker would be appearing in the show. Gunn also recently teased that we may see Vigilante appear in a DC project before Peacemaker Season 2. This isn't the only case of a DCEU character returning for Gunn and Safran's new continuity, as Jason Momoa has been heavily implied to be returning as Aquaman.

Who is Making Peacemaker Season 2?

Despite being very busy as the new co-CEO of DC Studios, James Gunn has committed to writing and directing every episode of Peacemaker Season 2. The director of Slither, Super, and what could genuinely be considered the best superhero trilogy ever with the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, Gunn's DC relationship began with the critically acclaimed The Suicide Squad, and is now one of the head honchos at DC Studios. James Gunn will also continue his hands-on approach with the DC Universe by writing and directing Superman: Legacy.

Will We See Peacemaker Return Before Season 2?

Seeing Peacemaker return in Waller seems highly probable, but the character will also return in a surprise non-canonical capacity later this year. NetherRealm Studios announced at San Diego Comic Con that Peacemaker would be joining the roster of the latest installment of the Mortal Kombat video game franchise, Mortal Kombat 1, as a DLC character. Other guest characters join him in Omni-Man from Invincible, Homelander from The Boys, and some other fan-favorite characters from the Mortal Kombat franchise. No word yet on if John Cena or Antony Starr will be reprising their characters from Peacemaker and The Boys respectively, but it has been confirmed that J.K. Simmons will be returning to voice Omni-Man.