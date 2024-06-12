The Big Picture Tim Meadows joins Peacemaker as Langston Fleury, an A.R.G.U.S agent in Season 2.

John Cena stars as the titular Peacemaker in James Gunn's spin-off series.

Season 1 is streaming now on Max, with Season 2 currently in production.

The second season of Peacemaker just received a couple of major updates, according to Deadline. Tim Meadows has joined the cast of the series as Langston Fleury, an agent of A.R.G.U.S. The agency is responsible for the team that operates around the titular vigilante played by John Cena, and it's the same company that led Peacemaker to work with Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) and John Economos (Steve Agee). Meadows is known for his extensive work on Saturday Night Live, as well as his appearances in three Mean Girls movies. The performer will be joining a much larger universe by taking on a role in the second season of Peacemaker.

In addition to the announcement regarding Tim Meadows joining the cast, it's been confirmed that Greg Mottola will be directing some episodes of the second season of Peacemaker. The filmmaker is known for his work on Superbad, the successful teen comedy starring Jonah Hill, Michael Cera and Emma Stone. In recent years, Mottola worked on Confess, Fletch, the first installment in the series not to feature Chevy Chase. The second season of Peacemaker will also mark the first time Mottola steps into the DC Universe, considering how the director has never worked on a comic book adaptation of such a scale before.

Peacemaker follows Christopher Smith, the character introduced in The Suicide Squad. Originally conceived as someone who would obtain peace by any violent means necessary, the lead of the series has shown plenty of character development over the course of his journey. The first installment of Peacemaker saw the anti-hero fighting against his own father, the racist terrorist known as the White Dragon (Robert Patrick). After the series obtained high viewership numbers over the course of its run, Max decided to renew Peacemaker for a second season, with principal photography for the next chapter kicking off earlier this year.

'Peacemaker' Is Part of a Larger Universe

While the first season of Peacemaker continues the legacy of the DC Extended Universe, James Gunn has confirmed that the next episodes of the series will take place in the new DC Universe. Peacemaker's next adventure will even happen after the events of Superman, the upcoming movie that will introduce David Conreswet's iteration of one of the most popular heroes in the world. The director explained through a social media post that the first season wouldn't be canon to the DCU, but how the pieces will fit the puzzle will be revealed once Gunn and Peter Safran figure out the structure of their new franchise.

