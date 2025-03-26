Peacemaker Season 2 is right around the corner, and the highly anticipated follow-up just got a glowing update from one of its returning stars. Danielle Brooks features in the recurring role of Leota Adebayo in Peacemaker, the daughter of Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) and one of the team members of Project Butterfly. Along with leading star John Cena, Brooks brings a level of heart to the series that keeps it grounded in human emotion, even when Peacemaker is doing ridiculous things. It’s now been more than three years since the last episodes of Peacemaker went off the air, and during a recent interview with Collider’s Steve Weintraub to talk about her role in the upcoming Minecraft movie, Brooks promised that the wait for Season 2 will be worth it:

“It will not disappoint. I will not disappoint. It has a lot of heart in it this season, I think, and it has a great opening. James [Gunn] is so good.”

Brooks also spoke about the intro in Peacemaker Season 2, which has been confirmed to feature a new dance number. When asked what it was like to have to learn the new dance moves, Brooks mentioned that she "had a lot of choreography" to learn and spent "a lot of time with the choreographer because it was intense." Bringing something with such flair and gusto to life is understandably challenging, but after the Season 1 intro took the world by storm, the pressure is now on to deliver another epic number. Brooks didn't deny that learning the new dance routine was grueling, and while she ultimately got it down, she admitted that some of her co-stars didn't. But, that's what the power of post-production is for, according to Brooks: "Thank God for TV magic and cuts and all that stuff."

Is John Cena’s Peacemaker in ‘Superman’?