The highly anticipated second season of Peacemaker is on its way, but according to John Cena, it’s taking a little longer than fans might have hoped. In a recent interview with Variety, Cena shed some light on where the project currently stands, while also reflecting on the success of the first season. The show, a spin-off of James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, became a breakout hit on Max (formerly HBO Max) and quickly secured a dedicated fan base.

“We are in progress. That is the safest answer I can give without anybody knocking on my door and telling me I’m fired,” Cena joked during the interview. He reassured fans that things are moving forward, although there have been some changes behind the scenes that have slowed things down a bit. The delay is not due to lack of interest or enthusiasm, but more about getting things just right.

“What you got to understand and keep in mind is I’m the guy who plays Peacemaker. So when we come out with a show and it’s the No. 1 show on Max, and finally, we take a character who is supposed to be dead, bring Peacemaker back to life, and people enjoy the universe and want to see more of it — but then you have a shift in the structure of who is calling the shots over at DC.”

James Gunn Wants to Make 'Peacemaker' Properly

The change to which Cena refers to is, of course, the restructuring of DC Studios, with James Gunn and Peter Safran now at the helm. While this transition has caused some delays, Cena was quick to emphasise that both Gunn and Safran are committed to doing things the right way.

“James and Peter actually both called me and said, ‘You know what, we want to take some time to do this right. But it’s just going to take a little time,’” Cena said, adding, “It was crazy to know we did something people want, they want more of it, let’s do it again. And everybody’s like, ‘No wait, we just got to do a few things first. And we have this whole plan, and it’s all going to work together. So if you just trust us, we’ll be okay.’”

Despite the delays, Cena is optimistic that fans will be thrilled with what’s coming next. “And it seems like forever ago, now that we’re filming every day, it seems like it will be just right around the corner that we’re watching Season 2,” he teased.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Peacemaker Season 2.