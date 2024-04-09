The Big Picture John Cena reveals that Peacemaker Season 2 will film until Christmas, with production expected to last 7-8 months.

Cena will first finish filming a movie in Europe with Idris Elba before returning to WWE for one last run.

James Gunn's involvement in multiple projects may lead to a lengthier Peacemaker hiatus than anticipated.

Following a shocking return to the WWE at WrestleMania 40, John Cena provided a new update regarding the production for Peacemaker Season 2. Cena appeared on the Pat McAfee Show to discuss the outcome of the biggest wrestling event of the year and also revealed that the second season of the hit HBO series is expected to film until "just about Christmas." This news comes not long after James Gunn revealed that Peacemaker Season 2 will begin filing in May of this year.

Peacemaker first appeared in The Suicide Squad, Gunn's reboot of Amanda Waller's (Viola Davis) band of misfit villains who must work together to take down Starro. The character was an immediate hit and shortly thereafter appeared in a new TV series, which received widespread acclaim, currently sitting at a Certified Fresh rating of 94% from critics and a strong 89% from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. The Peacemaker series picks up after the events of The Suicide Squad when Christopher Smith (Cena) returns home and immediately joins the A.R.G.U.S. task force known as Project Butterfly. Together, Smith and his new team must destroy an alien race of butterflies who have assumed control of human hosts all over the world.

What’s Next for 'Peacemaker' and John Cena?

The most shocking part of this reveal from Cena is the timeline. We know Peacemaker Season 2 is gearing up to begin filming in May. But, if the series isn't set to conclude production until around Christmas, as Cena says, this means filming is expected to go on for roughly seven to eight months. This is a far cry from Season 1, which was released exactly one year after filming began. Now that Gunn is the co-head of DC Studios, he has much more to manage —including the new DCU Superman movie starring David Corenswet — than he did during the production of Peacemaker Season 1. Production will likely take a little longer considering Gunn will be overseeing multiple projects at once.

Cena also mentioned that before Peacemaker Season 2 production begins, he's heading to Europe soon to finish filming a movie titled Heads of State with co-stars Idris Elba and Priyanka Chopra, which began production before the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. The last thing the Peacemaker star noted was that once he completes his work on everything currently in motion, he plans to take a break from the Hollywood world and return to his WWE family for "one last run."

Cena most recently starred in Ricky Stanicky alongside Zac Efron, which is streaming on Prime Video. The film received middling reviews, currently at 48% from critics and 73% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, but Cena's performance was lauded as absurd and hilarious.

Peacemaker Season 1 is available to stream on Max in the U.S. Stay tuned at Collider for further updates!

