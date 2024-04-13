This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Big Picture James Gunn announced that filming has begun on Peacemaker Season 2.

No confirmed release date yet for Season 2, but Season 1 is currently streaming on Max for fans to enjoy.

Gunn shared a behind-the-scenes image on Instagram on Day 1 of filming.

Mere days after John Cena revealed that Peacemaker Season 2 would begin production soon, he's already suited up to deliver peace and justice to all who would oppose him. James Gunn announced on Instagram with a photo of the back of Peacemaker's helmet that Season 2 of the series had officially begun production. Gunn has also been steadily providing updates on the progress of the first DCU film, Superman, which has been in production since late February and is currently targeting a July 11, 2025, release date.

With Gunn being on set to announce the start of filming himself, this means he'll be navigating the filming of both Superman and Peacemaker Season 2 at the same time. Gunn has years of filmmaking experience, but this will push him to his limits as the new co-CEO of DC Studios. On top of managing these two high-profile projects at once, Gunn is likely also providing feedback and assistance to other DCU projects in various stages of development, such as Creature Commandos. Not long after Gunn and Safran were announced as the new heads of DC, they revealed their plan for Chapter 1, titled "Gods and Monsters," and now it's time for James to see his creative vision through.

There is currently no release date for Peacemaker Season 2. Season 1 is streaming now on Max. Check out the set image on Gunn's Instagram below:

