Between writing and directing several shows and movies and overseeing the entire creative branch of DC studios, James Gunn is one of the busiest people in show business. One of the projects occupying much of his time at the moment is Peacemaker Season 2, which has been filming in Atlanta for roughly six months. However, his certainly hectic schedule didn’t stop him from taking to his personal Threads account to drop yet another update on the DCU series. Gunn posted a picture of his wife and Peacemaker star Jennifer Holland from behind the scenes of Season 2 and announced that they were currently filming the final two episodes before wrapping production. Gunn also revealed that the episodes have been shot out of order and that Greg Mottola directed episodes two and three before Gunn directed episode one.

After directing the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, Gunn made his DCU directorial debut in 2021 with The Suicide Squad, the reboot of the 2016 film from director David Ayer. The Suicide Squad was a hit upon its premiere, earning scores of 90% from critics and 82% from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, with John Cena’s Peacemaker receiving buzz for one of the breakout performances. The character, who very few people were familiar with before the release of the film, catapulted to new levels of stardom and earned a spin-off series. Peacemaker Season 1 is one of the highest-rated comic book projects ever, earning a 93% score from critics and an 89% rating from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes while pushing through to receive a second season despite the many changes at DC Studios.

What Other DCU Projects Are Coming Soon?

Close

Peacemaker Season 2 is expected to premiere in 2025 but is still lacking an official release date/window. The next and first project on the DCU slate is Creature Commandos, which will premiere on Max on December 5 and drop its episodes weekly until it concludes on January 16. Following Creature Commandos will be one of the most anticipated movies of next year with Superman, which is slated for release on July 11, and stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane.

Peacemaker Season 2 has two episodes left to film in Atlanta but does not yet have an official release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch Peacemaker Season 1 on Max.

WATCH ON MAX