The next big DCU project on the slate is just a few months away with Creature Commandos, but another highly-anticipated project just got a major filming update. On her personal Instagram, director Alethea Jones confirmed that she's wrapped filming "A few epic episodes" for Peacemaker Season 2. She shared the news along with a montage from her time on set which features her celebrating her birthday and even receiving a visit on set from her husband. It's important to make the distinction that this does not mean that Peacemaker Season 2 has wrapped filming for good, just got Jones work as a director is done on the series. The show has been filming for over six months, as it began production on April 13, and while it hasn't been confirmed to be officially wrapped, that news may very well be coming before the end of the year.

When it was first announced that John Cena would be playing Peacemaker in James Gunn's Suicide Squad reboot, it's fair to say that no one was expecting his character to be the one receiving multiple seasons of a spin-off show and one of the universal favorites of the R-rated film. However, when The Suicide Squad premiered in 2021, it was an instant hit among critics and audiences, registering a 90% score from the former and an 82% rating from the latter on Rotten Tomatoes. The COVID-19 pandemic prevented the film from being a smash hit at the box office — it grossed only $168 million on a $185 million budget — but from it came Cena's Peacemaker, along with Idris Elba's Bloodsport, who many fans are still clamoring to see more of.

Who Stars in ‘Peacemaker’?