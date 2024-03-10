This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Big Picture Filming for Peacemaker Season 2 begins in May, as confirmed by James Gunn on social media.

Fans can expect more action from DC's wild property, Peacemaker, with no Season 2 release date yet.

The first season premiered in January 2022, now streaming on Max for all to enjoy.

Peace shall be restored again soon, as James Gunn has taken to his social media to confirm filming on Peacemaker Season 2 will begin this summer. Gunn supplied the answers fans have been clamoring for in response to a comment from Peacemaker star (and Gunn's wife), Jennifer Holland. Peacemaker's first season premiered on Max back in January 2022, so this has to come as welcome news for fans of one of DC's wilder properties.

Gunn, who has been quite busy as of late starting filming on Superman, answered quite a bit in his response. Of course, Superman will still be in production come May, so both the film and Peacemaker will be in production at the same time. Given that, Gunn won't be able to direct all of the episodes, though he has written them all. This is common for television shows, and will surely offer a diversity of voices to the Peacemaker series. Gunn also discussed Waller, to star Viola Davis, which is still happening and will release following Peacemaker.

There is currently no release date for Peacemaker Season 2. Season 1 is streaming on Max now.

Watch on Max