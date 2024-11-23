DC fans are just weeks away from the start of James Gunn's New DC cinematic universe with Max’s Creature Commandos. That leads into an exciting 2025 which includes the DCU’s debut film Superman and Peacemaker Season 2 next summer. There's been a lot of questions surrounding the cannon of Peacemaker given its previous connections to the Zack Snyder started DCEU. However, Peacemaker and his colorful characters are playing a major world in the first handful of projects in the DCU. Now, DC fans are one step closer to Peacemaker Season 2 as the series is almost done filming.

In a post to Gunn’s official X (formally known as Twitter) page, the director announced that both John Cena aka Christopher Smith/Peacemaker and Jennifer Holland aka Emilia Harcourt have wrapped production on Peacemaker Season 2. He had nothing but praise for the pair calling their performances “wonderful”. He would go on to reveal, “To top it off, shooting yesterday was one of the most fun days of shooting I have EVER had! Thanks to the incredible people of Savannah, Georgia for making the Peacemaker crew’s stay here so special. ONE DAY LEFT!” That's exciting news given we're just under a year until Season 2 hits Max in August 2025.

Peacemaker’s Road To Gunn's DCU

In a few short years Peacemaker has become one of the most beloved DC characters. That was in large part to his introduction in Gunn’s 2021 film The Suicide Squad. DC’s second attempt at the poplar villain squad saw Peacemaker have one the biggest roles as, in the end, he was responsible for killing the Squad’s leader Rick Flag Jr. (Joel Kinnaman) and then ultimately taken down by Bloodsport (Idris Elba). However, of course that wasn't the end for this complex anti-hero as Cena would reprise his role as the character in 2022’s Max spin-off series Peacemaker. Season 1 saw the title character become a part of a New team, which included Vigilante and Harcourt, to stop an alien invasion.

At the end of Season 1 Snyder's Justice League even made a cameo, which Gunn has humorously said is one of the only things that isn't canon in Season 2. This is something he teased they would explain in the upcoming batch of episodes. There's not much we know about Season 2 plot wise at the moment, but Rick Flag Sr. will be after Peacemaker. Most likely for the death of his son. Rick Flag will be played by Frank Grillo and will also be making an appearance in Creature Commandos as well as Superman.

While DC fans anxiously wait for Creature Commandos in December, Superman in July and Peacemaker Season 2 in August 2025, you can stream both The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker Season 1 on Max. The streamer will continue to be the homebase for DC with more future shows like Lanterns. Stay with Collider for the latest updates.

Watch on Max