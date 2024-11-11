Yes, we really wanna (yes we really wanna) taste of Peacemaker Season 2, and we've finally gotten one thanks to a new sizzle reel from Max. As per tradition for the streaming platform formerly known as HBO Max, the streaming service loves to drop an annual tease of what subscribers can expect to see in the next year. This year's sizzle reel sure had a lot to show, with examples including The White Lotus Season 3 and The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 (both of which all but assure 2025 is going to be a great year for Walton Goggins fans).

Of course, since Max is the platform of Warner Bros. Discovery, many are eagerly awaiting what's in store for James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DCU. Fittingly enough, on the same night as the series finale of Matt Reeves' The Batman spin-off, The Penguin (which as of now does not take place in Gunn and Safran's continuity), the sizzle reel offers some brand-new footage for DC Comics fans. Not only does the reel offer a new look at the DCU's first official original project, Creature Commandos, but it also gives us our first proper look at the second season of Peacemaker.

The new trailer makes abundantly clear that Christopher Smith (John Cena) and his team of underdog heroes are back and better than ever. Not only do we see Smith don his now iconic helmet once again, but we also get to see Vigilante (Freddie Stroma), Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks), Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland), and John Economos (Steve Agee). We also get our first proper look at the live-action version of Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo), who will be making his DCU debut before Peacemaker Season 2 in Creature Commandos.

Does 'Peacemaker' Season 2 Take Place in the New DCU?

Rick Flag Sr. being a part of Peacemaker Season 2 practically confirms the film takes place in the new DCU continuity, which admittedly raises some questions. Being a direct continuation of the story set up in Suicide Squad and The Suicide Squad, this would seemingly imply that one or both of those films are still canon even though they originated in the DCEU. The season itself was even announced before Gunn and Safran took over as the new leads of DC Studios, so we'll have to wait and see if Peacemaker will ever have a run-in with David Corenswet's Superman.

Peacemaker Season 2 premieres in 2025 on Max. You can watch the new footage above.

