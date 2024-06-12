The Big Picture Frank Grillo gears up for an intense role in Peacemaker Season 2, bringing his action-packed talent to the character of Rick Flag Sr.

Grillo's history of physical transformation for roles like Crossbones in the MCU and Sgt. Leo Barnes in The Purge films sets the stage for his portrayal of Flag Sr.

Fans can anticipate a confrontation between Grillo's character and John Cena's Peacemaker, as Flag Sr. seeks justice for his son's death in the upcoming season.

DC fans marveled at an example of perfect casting when James Gunn eyed Frank Grillo for the role of Rick Flag Sr. in the upcoming season of Peacemaker. Gunn’s faith was clearly not misplaced as The Purge actor recently posted a picture of himself getting into shape for the role on Instagram Stories, via Bleeding Cool. The photo features Grillo getting ripped for his part as Rick Flag Jr.’s (Joel Kinnaman) father, posting: “Been getting dialed in for @johncena.”

Grillo’s post hints at what fans can expect of the character when the second season premieres. Previously, he was already cast as the character in the animated series, Creature Commandos. Flag Sr. is the leader of the superhuman military group in the series that was penned by Gunn. But potential such as this cannot be squandered, and Gunn made the correct decision in adding him to the cast of Peacemaker Season 2. There he will inevitably find conflict with John Cena’s character, who was responsible for his son’s death, though much else is known about the season. Gunn is hard at work heading the DC brand as well as making inspired casting decisions. Fans can expect previous actors Cena, Jennifer Holland, and Steve Agee to reprise their roles in the sophomore season -- though there undoubtedly will be some surprises in typical Gunn fashion. One thing that isn’t surprising is Grillo throwing himself into this new opportunity.

Frank Grillo Was Made To Be Rick Flag Sr.

Grillo is no stranger to bulking up for action-heavy roles. Many lament the days when it seemed he would have a significant arc in the MCU. In Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Grillo was cast as Crossbones but was unceremoniously killed off at the beginning of Civil War. A missed opportunity to be sure, Grillo has more than proven his adept talent at roles such as these. He also gained genre appreciation for appearing in The Purge films as Sgt. Leo Barnes, a father committed to revenge after the death of his son.

That will be familiar territory for when Grillo appears in Peacemaker. While not specifically confirmed, it seems pretty evident that Flag Sr. will seek to punish Peacemaker (Cena) for killing Flag Jr. at the end of The Suicide Squad. Peacemaker has made surprising strides in taking responsibility for Flag’s death, but that is likely something of little interest to his victim’s father. Viewers will be able to see Grillo do what he does best when Peacemaker Season 2 premieres. Until then, fans can rewatch the killer title sequence and the vigilante’s love for his pet eagle by streaming Season 1 on Max.

Peacemaker Picking up where The Suicide Squad (2021) left off, Peacemaker returns home after recovering from his encounter with Bloodsport - only to discover that his freedom comes at a price. Creator James Gunn Cast John Cena , Steve Agee , Danielle Brooks , Robert Patrick , Jennifer Holland , Chukwudi Iwuji Main Genre Comedy Seasons 2

