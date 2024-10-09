This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

It might take a while for the second season of Peacemaker to premiere on Max, but James Gunn is already giving audiences a taste of what's to come for the dangerous character played by John Cena when he returns to television. The filmmaker has shared a new image on his Instagram account. A mysterious character can be seen, sitting in the dark, facing away from the camera. Gunn eagerly wants fans of the series to guess who this figure could be. Based on the extensive roster seen on the pages of DC Comics, it might be hard to theorize who the director could be talking about.

One wild theory result for the identity of the character could be the Apache Chief, the Native American hero from the Harvey Birdman, Attorney General television series and comic book of the same name. However, due to the expansive nature of the franchise, it could be an original character created specifically for the second season of Peacemaker. The new episodes of the show began principal production earlier this year, while James Gunn was still working on the introduction of David Corenswet as Superman for the big screen. The second season of Peacemaker is expected to premiere on Max at some point next year.

The first season of Peacemaker brought the vigilante played by John Cena in The Suicide Squad back to life after his apparent demise during a fight against Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman). The character also known as Christopher Smith took this second opportunity to lead a better life and used it to join a new mission given to him by Amanda Waller (Viola Davis). The quest would eventually take Peacemaker to a conspiracy involving an alien invasion and the return of his father, the villain known as the White Dragon (Robert Patrick).

What's Next for the DC Universe?

The second season of Peacemaker is merely one of the titles Warner Bros. is working on in order to improve the reputation of the brand in both film and television. Superman will be the first theatrical release to come from the franchise, with this year's Creature Commandos animated series serving as the universe's debut. James Gunn has been involved with all of these stories. The filmmaker is planning the future of the DC Universe alongside Peter Safran, who was also hired by the studio in order to deliver a cohesive world across movies, television shows and video games.

A release date for the second season of Peacemaker hasn't been set by Max.