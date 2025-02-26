We're less than six months away from the release of Superman, the first tentpole film launching the new DC Universe under James Gunn, but the studio head is already looking forward by dropping a new look at another 2025 project. Gunn took to his personal X account to unveil a new photo of John Economos (Steve Agee) in Peacemaker Season 2, which is coming to Max this August. Agee previously portrayed the character alongside John Cena in the first season of Peacemaker, and he also featured in Creature Commandos, playing the animated version of Agee alongside Amanda Waller (Viola Davis). Agee is among the names confirmed to return in Peacemaker Season 2 and reprise his role, but there is also a major new addition to the cast.

One of the most exciting additions to the DCU was Frank Grillo, who was first announced to play Rick Flag Sr. in Creature Commandos, before James Gunn also revealed that Grillo would be one of the first to cross over into live-action, portraying the character in both Superman and Peacemaker Season 2. Gunn revealed during a recent DC Studios press event that, while Flag Sr. began the story in Creature Commandos as the protagonist, his role in Peacemaker Season 2 has shifted to see him become more of a villain than a hero. These two facing off in the second season makes sense, especially considering Cena’s Christopher Smith killed his son in The Suicide Squad. After he recovers from the brutal injury he sustained at the hands of Clayface in Creature Commandos, Rick Flag Sr. will most certainly be out for blood.

The DCU Has More Projects Beyond 2025 To Be Excited About

The first three big projects for the DCU that Gunn spent most of last year promoting and working on were Creature Commandos, Superman, and Peacemaker Season 2, but now the universe beyond these initial outings is beginning to take form. Production has already begun on Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, the live-action movie starring House of the Dragon breakout Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El, with Jason Momoa suiting up in his dream role of Lobo alongside her. Rebel Ridge star Aaron Pierre will also lead the DCU’s Lanterns series, which also recently began production and stars Kyle Chandler alongside Superman veteran Nathan Fillion.

Peacemaker Season 2 premieres this August. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage of the DCU and watch Peacemaker on Max.