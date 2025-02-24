In the months leading up to The Suicide Squad’s premiere in 2021, no one was expecting Peacemaker to become the most popular new character from the movie, but thanks to John Cena’s stoic yet charming performance, the anti-hero has catapulted to new levels of stardom. Peacemaker was such a hit in the 2021 superhero flick he earned his own James Gunn-created Max series, which is set to air Season 2 sometime this year. Another surprise to come from the Peacemaker saga was the introduction theme song in Season 1, “Do Ya Wanna Taste It,” which climbed to the top of the rock n' roll charts quickly after the Season 1 premiere. Collider’s Steve Weintraub recently attended a press event at Warner Bros., and he asked Gunn about the new theme song in Season 2, as well as when fans can expect to first hear it:

“I don't know about when they're going to see it. I was talking about the other day because one, it was really fun in the first, one of the things is we totally kept that from the public until the first episode aired and it flipped people out, which was the most fun about it. Now people know it's coming, so it's not as exciting in that respect, but, but I went through a lot of permutations of potential songs, that I was gonna have it open to, you know, including reusing, doing a different dancing to the Do You Wanna Taste It, but then we ended up with something else that I think works, and I think it's the second season is much more about the characters and the interconnectivity between the characters and their personal lives and it's more about Chris Smith than it is about Peacemaker and so I think that the song reflects that, overarching theme.”

Peter Safran remarked that before Gunn picked the song for Season 2, he'd “Never heard the song, never heard the band, [but] it’s so good.” Music has always been one of the integral parts of James Gunn’s movies; the Guardians of the Galaxy soundtracks are not only some of the best in the MCU but some of the best of any movie ever. Gunn also flexed his soundtrack muscles in other projects like the aforementioned Suicide Squad, and even more recently in Creature Commandos, which seemingly delivered each character an epic theme song for their respective episodes. While we may not learn about the new Season 2 theme song until the premiere in August later this year, after the first introduction song penetrated pop culture with such force, it’s possible that Gunn and co. will release the second season’s follow-up early to help promote and build anticipation for Peacemaker Season 2.

Frank Grillo Will Be the Antagonist of ‘Peacemaker’ Season 2