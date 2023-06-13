Don't worry folks - you definitely can still see him, even if you'll need to wait a bit longer for it. John Cena is returning to the role of Peacemaker and the head of DC Films, James Gunn will be back too. Gunn confirmed the news when appearing on a recent podcast episode of Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum.

Gunn confirmed that the show would be "coming back", adding he would be moving onto it when his work concludes on Superman: Legacy, which he is directing as he kicks off the DC Universe slate of movies. "No, Peacemaker’s coming back right after Superman. That’s my next thing," said Gunn, before adding that he wouldn't be taking a break between projects. "Yeah, [I] go straight from Superman to Peacemaker."

Back in April, Gunn had stated the second season of the show would be returning "after Superman" but declined to go into specifics prior to this interview. Gunn added that the show based around Viola Davis' Amanda Waller would still come out before Peacemaker, and that "a lot of the same people" would be appearing in both shows. Both characters appeared in Gunn's The Suicide Squad, to which Gunn did note would not have a sequel.

What is Peacemaker About?

The show revolves around the character of Christopher Smith, also known as Peacemaker, played by Cena who first portrayed the role in The Suicide Squad. Smith is a "patriotic vigilante" who believes in achieving peace at any cost, even if it means resorting to demented levels of violence.

The series delves into his complicated and twisted moral code as he takes on dangerous missions to protect the world. Armed with a very dark sense of humour and head-exploding levels of action, Peacemaker explores the complexities of a flawed hero and the consequences of his actions.

Cena received widespread acclaim for his performance as the character, with his commitment to physical comedy as well as finding depth within the character notable marks that critics found praiseworthy. He also made waves by consistently appearing at events publicly dressed in character, helping the series to go viral.