John Cena is one of the actors who when comes on screen makes fans really happy and leaves them with a broad smile on their faces. The actor has a penchant to pop up in unusual places like playing Mermaid Ken in last year’s Barbie or as Sammy Fak, one of the Fak brothers in the latest season of The Bear. But perhaps Peacemaker is one character who makes fan laugh the hardest. The second season of the series will be a part of James Gunn’s new DC Universe, and the fan favorite director has dropped a new update on the highly anticipated series.

Gunn is well known for keeping fans in the loop about his projects, in tandem, when a fan recently asked him whether Peacemaker in Season 2 is any different from Peacemaker in Season 1, the director replied "No. A couple facts are very minorly different that's all." He went on to reveal that the new season "essentially picks up where season 1 left off with a couple minor differences." Given the first iteration of the series came out when the fate of Warner Bros was shrouded in doubts, some changes are expected. However, fans need not worry about the continuity given Gunn’s penchant for extreme attention to detail.

What to Expect From ‘Peacemaker’ Season 2

Details about the plot of the second season are being kept tightly under wraps. Nonetheless, Gunn previously confirmed that the next season will be set after the events of David Corenswet-led Superman. The first season saw Peacemaker going from an anti-hero to a hero as Christopher gives a long and hard look at how he has landed to this point in life. Even though he is devoted to protecting peace and America at any cost, he notices that his violent actions have led to people he cares about getting hurt. His final confrontation with alien butterfly and his dad's racist cult finally allows him to see where he needs to go.

In season 2, we can expect Peacemaker to begin his hero’s journey finally. However, fans need not worry about Christopher’s eccentricities as Cena previously told Collider that the upcoming season will feature a new opening dance number. The series also stars Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, and Dee Bradley Baker as the voice of Peacemaker's pet eagle Eagly.

Peacemaker is available on Max to stream. Currently, season 2 has no release date, stay tuned to Collider for future updates.