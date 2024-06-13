The Big Picture Peacemaker Season 2, starring John Cena, is filming now.

Frank Grillo is joining the series as Rick Flag Sr. and Nhut Lee is returning as Judomaster.

The series comes from DCU head James Gunn.

The highly anticipated second season for one of the highest-rated superhero TV shows of all time just got an exciting update. DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn shared a new look at Peacemaker Season 2 on his personal Instagram/Threads account with the caption "Peacemaker Season 2 shooting now." The second season of Peacemaker first entered production in April when Gunn shared a photo of John Cena on set as Christopher Smith, but after recent casting announcements it appears filming is about to kick into high gear. Gunn is also directing Superman, starring David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan, which is set to launch a new era of DC stories under his and Peter Safran's leadership.

Where Gunn previously shared a photo of the back of Peacemaker's head, this time he took a different approach, showing off a coffee mug labeled "Eat Peace" with Peacemaker's face from the comics slapped on the front. This is far from the first update Gunn has handed out via his personal social media accounts, often posting photos from the sets of the movies he's working on, and interacting with fans who ask questions. For example, he recently revealed in an Instagram comment that he has plans for Deathstroke in the DCU, a villain many fans feel was criminally underutilized in the DCEU.

In addition to the confirmed returning cast members such as Cena, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, and Danielle Brooks, Judomaster actor Nhut Lee also took to his personal Instagram today to announce he will return in Season 2. Although there were some bumps in the road through the DCEU, Cena's performance as Peacemaker is one of the bright spots to come to light in the last few years.

What Else Do We Know About ‘Peacemaker’ Season 2?

Image via James Gunn

Gunn has dropped several updates for Peacemaker Season 2 that have fans excited. He recently revealed that Frank Grillo would play Rick Flag Sr. and will face off against Cena's Christopher Smith in the series. Grillo had already been tapped to play Rick Flag Sr. in the animated show Creature Commandos, and will now step into live-action to play the character as well. Peacemaker previously went toe-to-toe with Rick Flag Jr. (Joel Kinnaman) in The Suicide Squad, which puts Peacemaker Season 2 set long before the events of either Gunn's feature DC film or the first season of Peacemaker. Fans can rest easy knowing Gunn almost certainly has sizable plans for Christopher Smith in the future of the DCU.

Peacemaker Season 2 is now shooting but does not yet have an official release date. Check out the new photo above and stream the first season of Peacemaker on Max.

WATCH ON MAX