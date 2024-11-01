James Gunn recently announced that he was filming the final two episodes of Peacemaker Season 2, and he also just took to his personal Instagram account to drop another update on the series. The introductory dance in Peacemaker Season 1 was one of the highlights of the show, with John Cena and his co-stars garnering acclaim from critics and general audiences for their outstanding choreographical performance. Fans have been curious if the signature dance was going to return in Season 2, and Gunn announced that due to most of the characters who participated in the dance dying, the same dance from Season 1 will not return in Season 2. However, this doesn’t mean that there won’t be an intro number to enjoy, and considering how much of a hit the Season 1 dance was, Gunn almost certainly has something up his sleeve.

Peacemaker was one of the most surprising comic book hits of the 2020s, as the character came out of nowhere and immediately won the hearts of fans around the world. Cena first brought Peacemaker to life in The Suicide Squad, the 2021 reboot of David Ayer’s Suicide Squad which returned veterans like Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, but also added newcomers in Cena as Peacemaker and Idris Elba as Bloodsport. It was announced shortly after The Suicide Squad that Peacemaker would be receiving a series, which earned strong scores of 93% from critics and 89% from audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes. Season 2 does not yet have an official release date, but it is expected to premiere on Max sometime in 2025.

What Other Projects Does ‘Peacemaker’ Star John Cena Have in the Works?

Close

Cena has a role in Coyote vs. Acme, the animated comedy that was shelved at Warner Bros. before being released. He has also been tapped to star alongside Jack Quaid and his Suicide Squad co-star Idris Elba in Heads of State, an upcoming action thriller from director Ilya Naishuller. Cena will play the lead role of Paul Janson in The Janson Directive, the upcoming adaptation of Robert Ludlum’s novel and John Hlavin’s film that will be penned by Zodiac and The Amazing Spider-Man scribe James Vanderbilt.

Peacemaker Season 2 will likely begin filming soon and is expected to release sometime in 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch Peacemaker Season 1 on Max.

WATCH ON MAX