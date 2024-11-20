Since the first season of HBO’s Peacemaker came and went in 2022, fans have been biding their time, waiting patiently for any follow-up information about everyone’s favorite DC degenerate. With the sophomore installment set to arrive next year, bits and pieces of Peacemaker Season 2 have been coming out of the woodwork over the last few weeks and months. Using his one-on-one time with Frank Grillo wisely, Collider’s Steve Weintraub, took a second during the pair’s conversation about another hotly awaited DC title, Creature Commandos, to ask about what the actor knows about the next chapter of Peacemaker. Grillo, who will portray Rick Flag Sr., won’t just be coming into the DC with a splash, but will instead be doing a full cannonball, as his character is set to appear in both small-screen projects, Creature Commandos and Peacemaker, as well as James Gunn’s Superman.

From what we know, considering Peacemaker’s background with Rick Flag Sr.’s son, Rick Flag Jr. (Joel Kinnaman), when the pair first met in Gunn’s 2021 film, The Suicide Squad, the senior Rick will likely come to blows with John Cena’s titular character in the next batch of episodes. During their chat, Weintraub asked Grillo what it was like to take on the bulking ex-professional wrestler, with Grillo sharing, “I’ve always fought guys bigger than me, but he’s a big dude. He is a big dude.” When it comes to the relationship between the pair, while Grillo was conscious not to give too much away, he was also forthcoming about the emotional and mental side of the characters and how they’ll clash, adding:

“We do get into it — I’m not going to give anything away. It’s an interesting thing about Peacemaker and his perspective about my son and what his feelings are about himself because of that. So, we did get into some tangles, but I don’t know that people are going to expect what’s to happen.”

The Cast of ‘Peacemaker’ Season 2 Have “Some Great Moves To Show The World”

There’s plenty to love about the crass, action-packed, and hysterical DC series, but no one can argue that it goes above and beyond thanks to its opening credits dance sequence. Obviously, with new characters being introduced in Season 2, the cast needed to go back to the dance studio and bust out some new moves that will hopefully rival what we saw from Australia’s famous Olympic breakdancing contender at the Olympics this year. Grillo revealed that filming on the movin’ and groovin’ opening hadn’t been filmed yet, but is more than confident that the group’s going to blow it out of the water. He told Collider:

“We’ve been rehearsing separately, and some of us together, and I think we all come together in the next two weeks. We have three or four days set aside for the dance number, and we’re all going to be there together. We got some great moves to show the world.”

Stay tuned for more information surrounding Season 2 of Peacemaker and the rest of our conversation with Grillo. In the meantime, head over to Max to stream the first season in its entirety.

