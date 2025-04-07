Finally, after so much waiting — and it has been a lot of waiting — we have our first glimpse of the long-gestating Peacemaker Season 2, and what's more than that, we know when we're going to see it again. John Cena's foul mouthed, violent, sociopathic anti-hero will officially return to our screens on August 21, its creator and producer and king of all things DC, James Gunn, has just confirmed via social media. Gunn also released a very brief teaser, featuring ten seconds of action from the show, but you know that — you've already watched it.

Our beloved Christopher Smith (Cena) ended last season sitting on his porch with Eagly and, rather unsettlingly, his dad's ghost alongside him. It's a bittersweet image: he's saved the world, made some friends, but his inner demons remain but maybe that's what he deserves for being such a knob most of the time.

What Can We Expect From 'Peacemaker' Season 2?

One star who featured in the very brief clip is star Danielle Brooks, who recently sat down with Collider’s Steve Weintraub to talk about her role in the upcoming Minecraft movie, and promised that the long wait for Season 2 would be well worth it for fans of the series, teasing that the opening to the show would be a knock out.

“It will not disappoint. I will not disappoint. It has a lot of heart in it this season, I think, and it has a great opening. James [Gunn] is so good.”

Brooks also mentioned the intro to Peacemaker Season 2, which has been confirmed to feature a new dance number. When she was asked about learning some new moves for it, Brooks mentioned that she "had a lot of choreography"to learn and spent "a lot of time with the choreographer because it was intense."

This thing is going to be nuts, isn't it? Peacemaker Season 2 premieres on August 21. Stay tuned to Collider for more Peacemaker updates and coverage of the series as we tick over the days until the show returns to our screens, and watch Peacemaker on Max.