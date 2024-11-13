Bring out the dancing shoes as Peacemaker Season 2 finally has a release window. The John Cena-led series, which pre-dates James Gunn’s plans for his new DC Universe is highly anticipated by the fans of the show and the character. Peacemaker is the only hero that has been carried forward to Gunn’s new vision for his universe of shared characters.

Peacemaker Season 2 will be out on August 2025 as announced by HBO and Max Content CEO and Chairman Casey Bloys during a 2025 programming slate presentation, IGN reports. The company has been teasing fans with the sizzle reel of their upcoming projects and after this year’s Creature Commandos, the Peacemaker sequel will be DC’s next offering on the small screen. The fans can’t wait to see Peacemaker’s antics and are certainly curious to understand how he fits into this new universe.

What’s the Chronology of the New DC Universe?

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Fans love to maintain the continuities of a shared universe especially that comprises both shows and movies. Gunn has made it clear before that following DC chronology would be easy as the same actors will portray their characters across movies, series, and animated shows. For example, Frank Grillo’s character Rick Flag Sr. will first appear in the upcoming Creature Commandos animated series and will continue his stint in the live-action with Superman, Peacemaker Season 2.

Gunn recently clarified that “[Peacemaker 2] is after [Superman] which is after [Creature Commandos].” Meaning, that the shows and movie appearance will be aligned with their release, fans will get first taste of DC universe this December with the animated series Creature Commandos, followed by the theatrical release of David Corenswet-led Superman in July 2025 followed by the sequel of Peacemaker in August 2025. Certainly, 2025 is going to be a good year for DC fans.

While not much is known about the returning cast or new additions except Grillo, the surviving members of Team Peacemaker are expected to return for the second season. This includes Danielle Brooks as Amanda Waller's daughter Leota Adebayo, Freddie Stroma as antihero fanboy Vigilante, Jennifer Holland as Agent Emilia Harcourt, Steve Agee as the supportive John Economos, and Dee Bradley Baker as the voice of Peacemaker's pet eagle Eagly.

Peacemaker Season 2 will drop in August 2025, the first season is available on Max to stream. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates and know more about the upcoming series with our guide here.