Ahead of its season finale on February 17, HBO Max has renewed its critically acclaimed and fan-beloved series Peacemaker for a second season. The series, which was written by James Gunn and stars John Cena, is the first spin-off tv series set in the DCEU and has been a huge success for the streamer.

Peacemaker is a spin-off from Gunn’s DC film The Suicide Squad which premiered last year. Although the film was a success and Cena’s character was a fan favorite, the series was actually announced and in production before the film even came out. Peacemaker follows the mission of the title character (Cena) in the aftermath of The Suicide Squad as he is forcefully recruited onto a secret off-the-books task force determined to stop an alien invasion.

The first season sees Jennifer Holland and Steve Agee reprising their roles from The Suicide Squad alongside Cena and introduces Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Chukwudi Iwuji, and Robert Patrick into the DCEU. Gunn wrote all eight episodes of the first season by himself and directed five of them.

In the announcement of the upcoming season 2 of Peacemaker, Sarah Aubrey, the Head of Original Content at HBO Max, had this to say:

“The brilliance of James Gunn once again shines with Peacemaker. He took this character, brought to life by the inimitable John Cena, and created an exceptional series that’s simultaneously thrilling, hilarious and heartfelt, showcasing the humanity beneath this team of misfits living in a superhuman world. As the first original DC show to have its series premiere on HBO Max, we are thrilled that the viewers agreed to give peace a f***ing chance.”

Gunn added to the above comment by saying:

“Creating Peacemaker has been one of the true highlights of my life, both professionally and otherwise, with John Cena and the incredible creative team around me, as well as our partners at HBO Max. To have something we all love so much be loved by the audience in turn has been a wonderful experience. I can’t wait for folks to see where Team Peacemaker goes in Season Two!”

Cena closed out the announcement by saying:

“I am incredibly honored and humbled by the response to Peacemaker and the experience of playing this character. Thank you to James Gunn, Peter Safran, HBO Max, the crew, and my castmates who worked tirelessly to make this unforgettable series.”

Season 1 of Peacemaker has been executive produced by Gunn, Peter Safran, and Matt Miller with Cena serving as a co-executive producer and Stacy Littlejohn serving as a consulting producer.

