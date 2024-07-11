The Big Picture John Cena returns as Peacemaker in Season 2, set to debut in the rebooted DC Universe after a successful first season.

New set photos hint at an action-packed sequence with Cena out of his iconic costume and in civilian clothing.

The show's integration into the DC Universe sparks speculation about a mix of continuities and a potential multiverse angle.

John Cena is back in action as Christopher Smith, better known as Peacemaker, in James Gunn's reimagined DC Universe, after taking the weekend off from filming to attend to some WWE business. Following the success of its first season, Peacemaker Season 2 is currently filming and set to debut in the rebooted DCU. Despite DC Studios’ overhaul of the superhero brand for film and TV, some beloved elements from the DCEU are making a return, and Cena's Peacemaker is leading the charge.

With filming underway, new set photos have emerged, courtesy of Jim Zorn, giving fans their first glimpse of Cena reprising his role. The production is taking place in Dallas, Georgia, and the latest images show Cena out of his iconic costume and in civilian clothing. Zorn reported that the scene involved "panicked extras running about," hinting at an action-packed sequence being filmed. Click here to see the first look at John Cena in Peacemaker season 2.

The integration of Peacemaker Season 2 into the DC Universe has raised significant questions about its canon status. Gunn, now overseeing the DCU alongside Peter Safran, has hinted at a mix of continuities from the DCEU and the new DCU. This has led to speculation that the show might explore a multiverse angle, allowing characters to be doppelgängers of their DCEU counterparts, which would provide an organic explanation for the blend of events and character histories across the two continuities.

How Does 'Peacemaker' Fit into the New DC Universe?

Image via HBO Max

The series is confirmed to take place after the events of Gunn’s upcoming Superman movie, set for a 2025 release. This timeline suggests that the film might include hints or teases related to Cena’s show. For now, the specifics remain under wraps, and fans will have to stay tuned to see how Peacemaker fits into the broader DCU narrative.

While fans eagerly await more information, the excitement for Peacemaker Season 2 is palpable. With Cena’s charismatic performance and Gunn’s unique vision, the new season promises to deliver the same irreverent humour and thrilling action that made the first season a hit. As Cena himself might say, "You can't see me" – but you will see Peacemaker soon enough, ready to bring justice in his own unconventional way.

Stay tuned to Collider for the latest updates on Peacemaker Season 2 and all things DC Universe.