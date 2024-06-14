This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Big Picture James Gunn's DCU timeline gets more complex with Christopher Smith's status in Peacemaker Season 2.

John Cena stars as Peacemaker, a misguided hero, after surviving Task Force X and joining a new team.

The second season is filming now.

The timeline in James Gunn and Peter Safran's DCU just got a little more complicated regarding the status of Christopher Smith. As Peacemaker continues working towards a return for Season 2, Gunn once again took to social media to answer a fan's question about where the show lands relative to the director's upcoming Superman film. He revealed that the antihero's solo adventures — at least Season 2, since Season 1 isn't considered canon — take place in the aftermath of David Corenswet's first turn as the Man of Steel.

With this latest Threads announcement, it's more confirmation that the John Cena-led series will be firmly entrenched within the new cinematic universe despite being a remnant of the old DCEU. Moreover, it means both the film and the spinoff should naturally link up, as Gunn made Peacemaker his next priority after wrapping Superman. How this will actually affect the violent vigilante's storyline, however, is unknown, considering no plot details have been shared yet for Season 2, though Gunn has assured in the past that how Superman plays out will have a ripple effect on what comes afterward.

Even as the show is entering a rebooted timeline, Season 2 of Peacemaker will mostly pick up where it left off in terms of the cast and crew. Alongside Cena, Danielle Brooks is back as Leota Adebayo, with Freddie Stroma returning as Vigilante, Jennifer Holland as Agent Emilia Harcourt, Steve Agee as John Economos, and Dee Bradley Baker as the voice of Eagly. Notably, a familiar villain is also back in the form of Nhut Lee's Judomaster. However, new cast members are already helping to bridge the gap between the show and the DCU, with Frank Grillo crossing over as Rick Flag Sr. from the upcoming Creature Commandos. One of the most exciting additions, however, comes behind the camera, as Gunn previously confirmed that Superbad director Greg Mottola had joined the team.

What Else Will Gunn's 'Superman' Build Up To?

Image via DC Comics

As the big kick-off film for the DCU, Gunn's Superman will lay the groundwork for far more than just another season of Peacemaker. The film's main villain, The Engineer (María Gabriela de Faría), looks to be a direct link to the previously announced movie surrounding The Authority, but the rest of the cast will likely have roles to play in other superhero properties without the Man of Steel. Other DC characters that will be seen in the film coming July 11, 2025, include Maxwell Lord (Sean Gunn), Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion), Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi), and Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan). It will also set up Milly Alcock's introduction in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow due out in 2026 from Craig Gillespie.

In the meantime, Peacemaker is currently filming Season 2 with no release date unveiled yet for the anti-hero's return. Stay tuned here at Collider for more updates on Christopher Smith's future and the future of the DCU.

Watch on Max