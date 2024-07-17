The Big Picture Peacemaker Season 2 picked up where Season 1 left off with minor differences, confirmed by James Gunn.

Frank Grillo will play Rick Flag Sr., creating confusion on how Christopher Smith will face him.

The DCU will officially begin later this year; only Creature Commandos, Superman, and Peacemaker Season 2 have completed screenplays.

The highly anticipated follow up for one of the highest rated comic book TV shows of all time just got a massive update. On his personal Threads account, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn was asked about Peacemaker Season 2, which is currently filming in Atlanta along with Superman, which recently wrapped in Cleveland with several weeks of shooting left. The fan asked Gunn how Peacemaker Season 2 was coming along, and if it picked up where the first season left off or if it's very different to signify that the first season isn't canon. Gunn responded, "It essentially picks up where Season 1 left off with a couple of minor differences."

This comes as a bit of a surprise for one major reason: Frank Grillo is confirmed to play Rick Flag Sr. in Peacemaker Season 2. Peacemaker first appeared in Gunn's debut DC project, The Suicide Squad, where he ultimately faced off against Joel Kinnaman's Rick Flag Jr. in the film's climax. It's unclear at this time how John Cena's Christopher Smith is going to go toe-to-toe with Flag Jr.'s father in the same timeline where he bested him in his first appearance. Unless we're going to see a much older version of Rick Flag Sr. than anyone is expecting, it's possible this could be one of the minor differences Gunn is referring to.

The DCU Is Going To Officially Begin Later This Year

Gunn was happy to provide this update on Peacemaker Season 2 on the same day he revealed a larger, overarching update on the DCU. He told a fan that Creature Commandos, Superman, and Peacemaker Season 2 are the only DCU projects which have completed screenplays and teleplays as of now, but that he is currently working to produce other projects. He also said no casting for projects that have not been officially announced or greenlit has begun, a swift way to bring down the hammer on scoopers and leakers who would try to be the first to break fake casting news. After years of rushed stories resulted in an unsatisfying conclusion with The Flash in 2023 here is much to be excited about on the horizon for the DC Universe going forward.

Peacemaker Season 2 does not yet have an official release date but is expected to premiere sometime in 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and stream the first season of Peacemaker exclusively on Max.

