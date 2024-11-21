When Peacemaker Season 1 aired in early 2022, James Gunn and Peter Safran hadn’t yet stepped into their roles as co-heads for the now-minted DC Studios, which would take form at the tail end of the year. With the pair pushing the universe in a totally different direction, it’s left some with questions about what’s canon and what isn’t canon moving forward. While some parts of the answer to this question will be uncovered as we move into the current slate of films and TV shows, Gunn has shared something that is absolutely not canon in his eyes.

Recently chatting with Collider’s Steve Weintraub, while he and Dean Lorey were discussing the upcoming adult animated series, Creature Commandos, Gunn joked about what the title of Peacemaker’s second season would be, also pointing to a moment that will be erased from canon. When Weintraub asked if Peacemaker Season 2 would have a subtitle, like The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol, Gunn laughly responded:

“I think Peacemaker Season 2, asterisk, no Justice League happened in Peacemaker Season 1. [Laughs]”

Gunn also confirmed that filming for the second season of Peacemaker is wrapping in just a few days. Speaking about his excitement to edit the episodes he said, "Gonna go and hole up, and I love editing, that's my favorite part, so I can't wait to just concentrate on that for a while."

What Went Down Between Peacemaker and the Justice League?

In the final episode of Peacemaker’s debut season, “It’s Cow or Never,” all hell breaks loose when Peacemaker (John Cena) and the rest of the ragtag team travel to a farm to stop Project Butterfly from happening. In a kooky, explosive, and swear-filled installment, the group fights against the butterflies and attempts to stop the Cow alien from being teleported off the planet. At this point in reading, if you’re not confused and fully onboard, please continue. If not, now might be a terrific time to flip on Max and binge all of Peacemaker Season 1 because — well, you kinda had to be there. After the dust settles, Peacemaker, Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks), Vigilante (Freddie Stroma), Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) and John Economos (Steve Agee) are limping away from the carnage when who should make a grand entrance but the Justice League. Standing in a line — well, except for Superman who was hovering in the air — the team of good guys posed proudly, ready to take on the task at hand.

In typical Peacemaker fashion, the crass yet fair antihero scolds Superman, Aquaman, The Flash, and Wonder Woman, with a harsh but well-deserved, “You’re late, you fucking dickheads” before taking one more shot at Aquaman, telling him to “Go fuck another fish, asshole.” The camera focuses on two members of the Justice League — Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) — giving the pair their own quick back and forth before parting ways with the quartet of heroes. But forget all of that because it never happened.

As of right now, Peacemaker Season 2 is set for an arrival in August 2025. In the meantime, you can head over to Max in the U.S. and stream the entire first season from beginning to end. Stay tuned at Collider for the rest of our conversation with Gunn and Lorey.

