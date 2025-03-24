It’s about time we get our dancing shoes out as Peacemaker Season 2 is on the horizon. In James Gunn’s new DC Universe, a few things have carried over from the defunct DCEU, the John Cena-led series is among them. The first season was incredibly fun and has a fresh 93 percent Rotten Tomatoes rating and for the fans, the second season can’t come any sooner. In a new interview, series star Danielle Brooks teased what to expect from the next season.

“You know, when we first did Season 1 of Peacemaker, it was during the pandemic, so we didn’t even do press for it. We didn’t have a premiere,” the actor who plays Leota Adebayo recounted, she further praised the fans for taking on the show, “The fans took to it, and they loved it.” As Gunn takes over the universe Brooks added, “so I don’t know what’s going to happen with Season 2,” reassuring,

I do know that it’s done so well, and I’m excited for the response. I’m excited for the fans to watch it and see it. And I do feel like there’s more…

Peacemaker is James Gunn’s Baby